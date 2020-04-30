Octavia Spencer Donates COVID-19 Breathing Monitors to Alabama and New York Hospitals

Instagram

Trying to do her part for the health services in an attempt to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the actress from & # 39; Hidden Figures & # 39; it encourages others to join it in giving back to their communities and leaders.

Octavia Spencer is donating breathing monitors to medical centers in Alabama and New York that care for patients with Covid-19.

The 47-year-old Hidden Figures actress confessed that she felt "helpless" in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic, and went to Instagram on Tuesday, April 28 to reveal that she had decided to inject funds into machines for health services in a I try to fight. the virus.

"I, like many of you, have felt helpless knowing how to help during this time," he wrote. "Seeing what's happening in the communities I love, I joined @Mikucare to donate monitors to nursing centers and doctors in Alabama and New York to provide the much-needed relief for nurses as they navigate the care of patients with COVID-19 ".

Octavia Spencer is giving back to the community.

She continued, "Please everyone do your part to stay safe and stay home to protect yourself and your loved ones, and I hope we can all find ways, small and large, to give back to our neighbors, family and those on the first line ".

The actress wants everyone to stay safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Numerous stars, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Jay Z, meek mill, Kylie Jenner, Ciara and Russell Wilson They have been donating to worthy causes amid the coronavirus pandemic, offering millions of dollars in cash funds and much-needed medical supplies, such as protective clothing and face masks, for workers treating patients with Covid-19.