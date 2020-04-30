Now anyone can get a coronavirus test at home for $ 119 – BGR

A large network of labs now sells home coronavirus test kits for $ 119.

The test will tell you if you have developed COVID-19 antibodies if you suspect you have had an asymptomatic version of the disease.

The test will not confirm an existing COVID-19 infection, and there are many things to be aware of before proceeding.

Testing for coronavirus is much easier than it used to be a few weeks ago, although the availability of tests is still not where it should be. Some countries like Germany, Iceland, New Zealand, South Korea, and Taiwan showed what the right tests can do, especially when combined with contact tracing. Germany experienced a significant number of cases but a low mortality rate, while the others managed to significantly reduce the spread of the virus. That said, not everyone can rate a test in some countries, especially if it doesn't have any symptoms.

If you think you have been infected with the new coronavirus at some point in the past, most COVID-19 tests done at a hospital or test site are also not good. It will only detect the viral presence in a nose or tracheal swab. But if you survived the infection, you need an immunity test to confirm it. Those are serological tests that look for antibodies in the bloodstream to show that you have beaten COVID-19, and that they are not yet widespread. But if you want to check for antibodies to the coronavirus, you can now request a home test for $ 119.

The coronavirus test kit comes from QuestDirect and will deliver results in one to two days. The test only looks for immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies in the bloodstream, which generally do not appear until 10 to 18 days after infection. That is, you can only use this test if you think you have been exposed to the virus and survived the infection sometime in March. You should understand that this test will not tell you if you still have the coronavirus in your system because it does not detect immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies.

The Quest test is useful if you know for sure that you had COVID-19 and want to check your immune system's response to the new coronavirus. Whatever answer you get, it may not be relevant and it still deserves a discussion with your doctor. The product page notes that the test can sometimes detect antibodies related to other coronaviruses and can give a false positive result. If you test too soon after recovering from the disease, your IgG levels may not be high enough to be detectable, resulting in a false negative.

Lately there has been more and more talk about immunity testing and some authorities will start such campaigns to measure the actual spread of the virus. Experts have expressed concern about some evidence, which proved unreliable.

Instead of spending $ 119 on a test that might not yield results, it would be better to check with your local hospital and see if they are conducting any COVID-19 plasma treatment trials. That would be a better way to get tested for antibodies if you think you have survived the infection. Plasma donors are screened for COVID-19 antibodies because that is precisely what patients with severe coronavirus need.

Be sure to review all of the information on this page before ordering the QuestDirect test kit.

