North Texas man suspected of shooting at Cuba embassy in Washington DC – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A North Texas man armed with an assault rifle opened fire on the Cuban embassy in Washington early Thursday morning, authorities said.

The shooting broke out around 2 a.m. just outside the embassy in northwest Washington. Agents from the Metropolitan Police Department were called to the scene after neighbors reported hearing gunshots, authorities said.

Officers found the man, Alexander Alazo, 42, of Aubrey, Texas, (about 12 miles northeast of Denton) armed with an assault rifle, and detained him without incident, police said. Investigators believe he had been shooting at the embassy, ​​although details of any possible motives remained unclear.

Police said they had shot through walls and pillars near the main entrance. No injuries were reported.

Alazo was arrested on charges of possession of unregistered firearms and ammunition, assault with the intent to kill and possession of a high-capacity magazine, a spokeswoman for the US Secret Service said. USA

Alazo remained in custody on Thursday and it was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could comment on the allegations.

Cuba's foreign ministry said in a statement that embassy staff members were "safe and protected,quot; but that the shooting caused "material damage,quot; to the building. Photos posted to the embassy's Twitter account showed large holes in the building's facade near the front door and on the pillars outside the building.

#April 30th 2020: An unknown individual opened fire with an assault weapon against our embassy building. There was no personal damage to the Mission, but there was material damage to the building as a result of the impact of the bullets. Https://t.co/xHeoOjCWbT pic.twitter.com/ecrMS53Xxc – Embassy of Cuba in the United States (@EmbaCubaUS) April 30, 2020

The Cuban government did not know the suspect's potential motives, according to the statement, adding that the US State Department. USA He was also aware of the incident.

"It is the obligation of the States to adopt appropriate measures to protect the premises of accredited diplomatic missions in their country against any intrusion or damage and to prevent any alteration of the mission's peace or the deterioration of their dignity," the statement said.

Photos of the scene posted on social media showed a group of police officers outside the embassy after the shooting and investigators searching for an SUV parked there. Other images showed investigators investigating damage outside the ornate embassy in Washington's Adams-Morgan neighborhood, including a bullet hole in a window above the front door and damage to a flagpole and column flanking a statue of the hero. of Cuban independence José Martí.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department and the Secret Service were investigating.

