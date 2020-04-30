Nina Tassler & Denise Di Novi & # 39; s PatMa Options & # 39; Cold & # 39; Podcast on Susan Powell Series Development Case – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Nina Tassler and Denise Di Novi’s PatMa Productions ’opted for the podcast Cold from KSL to become a television series that addresses the issue of domestic abuse.

Cold recounts the tragic circumstances surrounding the disappearance of a young Mormon wife and mother of two children, Susan Powell.

Using real case files, journal entries, and recordings, Cold Examines Powell's seemingly perfect marriage only to reveal heartbreaking details of domestic abuse. After deciding to escape violence with her children, Susan suspiciously disappears without explanation, without her children, in 2009 and remains missing to this day.

Her husband, who had been named a person of interest but never charged, committed suicide himself and her young children in a suicide-murder amid a custody dispute with Sudan's parents.

Tassler, Di Novi, Joan Boorstein, Dave Cawley and KSL Podcasts will be the executive producers on the project, possibly a limited series, to be released shortly.

For Tassler and Di Novi, who launched PatMa in 2018 with a focus on amplifying diverse voices, Cold it is "a very important story".

"We know that this podcast has inspired people to talk about domestic abuse and is, in turn, helping to save lives," they said. “KSL podcasts received hundreds of emails from women who were inspired by Susan's story to abandon their own domestic violence situations. We hope that by bringing this story to the screen and to a broader audience, you will do the same. ”

The statistics behind domestic abuse are staggering, and the coronavirus pandemic has further exacerbated the problem, doing a project like Cold Even more timely.

"More than one in three women and more than one in four men in the United States have experienced rape, physical violence and / or harassment by an intimate partner in their lives," said Tassler and Di Novi. “Home isolation, while vital to the fight against this pandemic, is giving the abuser even more power and reports of rising rates of domestic violence are emerging around the world. Now more than ever, we believe it is important to raise awareness of all types of intimate partner violence and provide resources to those in need. "(National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE).

the Cold The podcast has more than 38 million downloads to date, and more than 35,000 comments on Apple Podcasts with an overall 5-star rating.

"We were very interested in Cold and they were very selective as to who we are moving forward with as partners, "said Tanya Vea, senior vice president, Salt Lake City-based parent company Bonneville International. PatMa's commitment to quality content and focus on problems was an important factor for us. They have an outstanding team, we are delighted to work with them. ”

KSL / Bonneville was represented in the agreement by Paul Anderson of Workhouse Media and David Markman of DLA Piper.

Last year, CBS Corp. acquired a proprietary stake in PatMa Productions, giving CBS platforms a first look at PatMa programming, with CBS TV Studios co-financing and co-producing established projects with these platforms. The new association's first project is a limited-series adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates' 2017 novel, A book of American martyrs, set up for development on Showtime with Winnie Holzman and Savannah Dooley teamed up to write the series.

The book, published by HarperCollins, is described as a poignant portrait of two families whose lives collide when a politically charged act of violence rips them both apart.

On CBS, PatMa has the drama pilot Ways & Means, starring Patrick Dempsey and produced by CBS TV Studios.