Nicole Kidman finds him unfortunate.Her intense characters affect his mental health.

Although she admits that her roles affected her psychologically, the & # 39; Big Little Lies & # 39; actress She is grateful to have incredibly understood husband Keith Urban and their children.

Nicole Kidman She will always be grateful to her understanding husband and daughters for letting Mom go and live through her intense characters.

The Oscar winner admits that each role she plays affects her mental health to some degree because she insists on getting under the skin of her characters, like the abused Celeste Wright in "Big Little Lies"and the depressed Virginia Woolf in"The hours"

"Certain things penetrate psychologically in a really deep way," Nicole tells the Wall Street Journal. "There is simply no way to avoid that, and I wish there was. They have not taught me. I have tried to learn it. I do not have the ability. This affects my health, and requires a toll on my spirit … I am always trying to deepen ".

"The unfortunate part is that the feelings are intense. I wish I could be the kind of person who says & # 39; Meh & # 39;. I have an incredibly understanding husband (Keith Urban) and the children, the little ones who say: "Why do you look like this, mom?" (But) his ability to understand artistically is already very deep. "