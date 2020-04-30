Nicki Minaj fans accuse Meek Mill of Shading the Raptress on Twitter

Instagram

While it is possible that the rapper & # 39; All Eyes on You & # 39; He's talking about someone else in his tweet about & # 39; ugly bodies & # 39 ;, that doesn't stop Barbz from criticizing Meek for the alleged failure.

Up News Info –

meek millThe recent tweet has caught the attention of Nicki MinajFans, but not for good reason. The Barbz assumed Meek was casting shadow on rapper "Anaconda," whom he used to date, in a tweet on Wednesday, April 29.

It all started after Meek responded to a tweet saying, "Every nigga had some ugly bodies that he was ashamed of." The rapper "All eyes on you" replied: "I have some bad guys that I'm ashamed hahaha."

Meek Mill sparked speculation to shadow Nicki Minaj with this tweet.

It is possible that Meek was giving Nicki a subtle punch, but it is also possible that he was talking about someone else. However, that did not stop Barbz from criticizing Meek for the alleged dispute.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

"The one who gave you your career?" asked one that Nicki told him. "Stop talking about Nicki, you know you miss that girl. They all made her the clown for dating you," another intervened. "Dam still can't get Nicki out of your mind," added someone.

However, some fans came to Meek's defense. "LOL meek appeared 5 years before they started dating, just admit that you don't listen to music," a fan applauded with someone who reminded him of Barbz: "It's not all about your favorite."

Calling them delusional, one fan replied enthusiastically: "Who gave her career … delusional. She had a career before she did …" Echoing the sentiment, another tweeted: "Barbz is really delusional ….. now they know that she didn't give him her career. Enough. " A Nicki Minaj fan still insisted: "She helped him reach the international peak so technically [a clown emoji]."

Meek and Nicki dated for two years. The two abandoned him in early January 2017. A source said the constant fighting led to their separation, explaining: "They were fighting for a while about some issues that bothered Nicki."