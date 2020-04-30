Nick Cordero's wife reveals how the coronavirus severely damaged her lungs

After talking about her husband's health, Kloots turned to her own state of mind.

"I go in and out of all this a lot," he said. "It is very difficult. It is definitely the hardest thing I have ever had to go through, and it is definitely the most difficult thing I will have to go through. It is difficult to keep my spirits up. I am not going to lie. I have times when I am absolutely terrified and super scared Sometimes when I hear news like the one I heard yesterday, I wonder, "Really? Really? "It's almost like we can't take a break here, and that's really hard to deal with … I definitely let myself cry; I definitely let myself scream and get angry and just get frustrated. You know, what will help Nick the most now, and what will help me the most now?

Then he paraphrased a Bible verse from Matthew "that says, 'What will a day of worry add to your life?'

"(He's) basically saying that if I sit here and worry and put myself into my thoughts, what I could do … it's no use to me," he said. "There's no use sitting and worrying and going down a hole, so I'm not … If I can give Nick something, he's light and he's positive and he's strong from afar."

Also, she said she had to be there for her baby. Elvis.

"I just think what I can do now because of my state of mind is allow myself those moments, and I do … but not give in to them just yet," he continued. "I don't need to lose hope, I don't need to lose strength, I don't need to lose positivity."

Then he said "miracles happen,quot; and spoke about all the stories he heard from his followers, nurses and doctors.

"Nick's doctors have said from day one: 'Keep a positive attitude. There is no other way to see this because there are no results in a negative attitude. There are no results, there are no options'," he said. . "So if I stay positive, if we stay positive, there is hope, and there are results, and there are options. So I will continue to do that, and I will continue to believe in Nick and his ability to overcome this terrible disease." Be sure. Hug your loved ones and be grateful for every minute you have with them. I would love nothing more than to give Nick the biggest hug right now and the biggest kiss. "