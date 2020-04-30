Nick Cordero's wife reveals how the coronavirus severely damaged her lungs

Nick Cordero& # 39; wife, Amanda KlootsHe took to Instagram on Thursday to give fans an update on his health.
The Broadway star's spouse said "yesterday was a very hard day."
"It started with a low blood count," he said. Fortunately, Nick's CT scans were once again free of internal bleeding from now on. So, it was a great blessing, a great blessing. However, we learned that because of COVID, Nick's lungs are severely damaged to appear almost a smoker. 50 years, they had said. They are so damaged. There are holes in his lungs where you obviously don't want holes. "
Kloots explained that doctors discovered this after the "oxygen count decreased,quot; and that "they went deep into his lungs."
"They cleared his lungs again. It wasn't as bad as a couple of days before, but they had to clean his lungs again," he continued. "I think today's plan is to do an ink scan to light up their lungs so they can get a better idea of what's going on. And they want to find out from this culture what this fungus is so that they can specifically give the right medication to attack that mushroom. "
He also said the doctor told him that if Cordero was over 70, "they would have a different conversation."
"He is 41 years old and has been struggling," he continued. "He has been fighting very hard. We know that. He has literally been thrown into every corner that could be thrown."
However, Kloots said the doctor told him not to lose hope.
"So I'm not giving up hope. I'm not giving up hope," he continued. "Obviously super scary news to hear and news that, again, we're just trying to get to a healthy steady state so we can put his windpipe on and off the ventilator. But that won't happen until we resolve these lung problems."
After talking about her husband's health, Kloots turned to her own state of mind.
"I go in and out of all this a lot," he said. "It is very difficult. It is definitely the hardest thing I have ever had to go through, and it is definitely the most difficult thing I will have to go through. It is difficult to keep my spirits up. I am not going to lie. I have times when I am absolutely terrified and super scared Sometimes when I hear news like the one I heard yesterday, I wonder, "Really? Really? "It's almost like we can't take a break here, and that's really hard to deal with … I definitely let myself cry; I definitely let myself scream and get angry and just get frustrated. You know, what will help Nick the most now, and what will help me the most now?
Then he paraphrased a Bible verse from Matthew "that says, 'What will a day of worry add to your life?'
"(He's) basically saying that if I sit here and worry and put myself into my thoughts, what I could do … it's no use to me," he said. "There's no use sitting and worrying and going down a hole, so I'm not … If I can give Nick something, he's light and he's positive and he's strong from afar."
Also, she said she had to be there for her baby. Elvis.
"I just think what I can do now because of my state of mind is allow myself those moments, and I do … but not give in to them just yet," he continued. "I don't need to lose hope, I don't need to lose strength, I don't need to lose positivity."
Then he said "miracles happen,quot; and spoke about all the stories he heard from his followers, nurses and doctors.
"Nick's doctors have said from day one: 'Keep a positive attitude. There is no other way to see this because there are no results in a negative attitude. There are no results, there are no options'," he said. . "So if I stay positive, if we stay positive, there is hope, and there are results, and there are options. So I will continue to do that, and I will continue to believe in Nick and his ability to overcome this terrible disease." Be sure. Hug your loved ones and be grateful for every minute you have with them. I would love nothing more than to give Nick the biggest hug right now and the biggest kiss. "
Lamb has been in a medically induced coma for weeks. He was first hospitalized in late March. Initially, he was diagnosed with pneumonia. He tested negative for coronavirus twice before receiving a third test, which tested positive. Since then it has tested negative for COVID-19 again.
While Cordero has experienced a number of setbacks, including a leg amputation, Kloots has remained positive. She posts videos on social media along with the hashtag #WakeUpNick.
