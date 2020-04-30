Nick Cordero's wife reveals he has holes in his lungs after the COVID-19 battle

Despite the fact that the coronavirus pandemic is more dangerous for people with pre-existing conditions and the elderly, there are rare cases where even the vulnerable and healthy succumb to the dangers of the flu-like virus.

Nick Cordero's wife has been updating fans on social media for the past few weeks, and there's no question that it has been a challenge. Amanda Kloots previously revealed that Nick had to have his leg amputated as a result of the virus, more specifically, blood-thinning medications.

According to Page Six, who picked up her latest Instagram story, her husband suffered a very rough day yesterday when it was revealed that he had a low blood count. Fortunately, however, his CT scans came back and he has no internal bleeding.

The bad news, Amanda Kloots explained, is that the COVID-19 virus severely damaged Nick's lungs. According to his doctors, the virus caused lung damage that made him look like he had been a heavy smoker for fifty years.

He added that there are holes in his lungs where you don't want them. The fitness trainer claims that doctors discovered his medical condition when his oxygen count dropped and they had to cleanse his respiratory system.

Now, medical professionals plan to scan your lungs and also take cultures to discover what type of medication you need to take to help you combat the consequences of the condition.

While all the news seems pretty grim, Amanda is still positive. She said in her Instagram story that Nick had been in his 70s, his situation would be very different now. Fortunately, he is 41 years old and still has the strength and the immune system to fight him.

As most people know, Nick is not the only actor with the coronavirus. Near the start of the pandemic, Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were the first celebrities to reveal that they were quarantined at an Australian hospital after they tested positive for the disease. Later they were released to their native Australia.



