Nick Cordero's wife reflects on the decision to amputate his leg

by Nick Cordero and his wife Amanda KlootsIt has been one battle of health after another.
The Tony-nominated artist has been in the hospital since early April battling coronavirus, a diagnosis he didn't receive until after going to the emergency room and doctors wanted to put him on a respirator. Until then, the star had only been diagnosed with pneumonia in emergency care, but her condition continued to worsen at home.
When Kloots recalled his medical roller coaster ride in an interview about CBS this morningShe initially thought she would see her husband for almost three years in just a few hours after he entered the hospital. That has turned into a month-long fight with a virus that paralyzes the world. One of the best life-changing moments was when, after seeming to turn a corner, Cordero contracted an infection and needed resuscitation.
Then, according to Kloots, while on an ECMO machine, a tube was restricting blood flow to his right leg, resulting in Nick's body trying to save his leg, but fighting himself at the same time. With her husband facing significant damage to her body, the decision was essentially to save her leg or save her life.
"He is a dancer, an actor, an interpreter, it was not an easy decision to make," he told King. Her leg was finally amputated.
Since then, Cordero has suffered from fever, lung infection and some septic shock and was being treated with antibiotics and blood pressure medications to increase his pressure. According to Kloots, a plan to put in a feeding tube was stopped after his blood count was low, which could indicate internal bleeding, so the results of the blood tests are awaiting.
Meanwhile, Cordero is supported by his wife and fans across the country, who play his song "Live Your Life,quot; daily as part of an encouraging effort on social media.
"Nick would love this," he said to King. "When he finds out that everyone is playing his song every day and praying for him and now he's on the radio … he won't believe it."
Meanwhile, Kloots, who is out of the hospital every day to play his song and cheer him on, hasn't given up hope.
"I feel like there is an army of people behind him, behind us," he said. "I just think, it gives me chills to say it, I just think he will wake up."
