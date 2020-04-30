Nick Cordero's wife reflects on the decision to amputate his leg

by Nick Cordero and his wife Amanda KlootsIt has been one battle of health after another.

The Tony-nominated artist has been in the hospital since early April battling coronavirus, a diagnosis he didn't receive until after going to the emergency room and doctors wanted to put him on a respirator. Until then, the star had only been diagnosed with pneumonia in emergency care, but her condition continued to worsen at home.

When Kloots recalled his medical roller coaster ride in an interview about CBS this morningShe initially thought she would see her husband for almost three years in just a few hours after he entered the hospital. That has turned into a month-long fight with a virus that paralyzes the world. One of the best life-changing moments was when, after seeming to turn a corner, Cordero contracted an infection and needed resuscitation.

Then, according to Kloots, while on an ECMO machine, a tube was restricting blood flow to his right leg, resulting in Nick's body trying to save his leg, but fighting himself at the same time. With her husband facing significant damage to her body, the decision was essentially to save her leg or save her life.