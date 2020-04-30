NHL players could return to the team's facilities before "the middle of May," the league says.

Without setting a firm return date, the NHL and NHL Players Association expressed optimism on Wednesday that players and team staff could return to their home cities and prepare for some form of training camp during the "half of May in mid-May,quot;.

In a joint statement, the two sides said the league could move to Phase 2 of a reopening plan, previously described as the return of players and staff to the team headquarters in the latter part of May, "provided that conditions continue to trend favorably. "

"In the meantime, we expect hockey players and staff to continue to adhere to the recommended (quarantine) guidelines established when the season ended on March 12," the statement read.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Phase 3 is the training grounds and scheduling, and Phase 4 is the return of games, possibly the resumption of what was the rest of the regular season. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman previously said the league is willing to play over the summer to complete an entire season.

Avalanche has 12 games remaining in the regular season. Carolina and the New York Islanders have 14 games left in the league.

Colorado (42-20-8, 92 points) ranks second in the Central Division and Western Conference behind the St. Louis Blues (42-19-10, 94 points), with a game in hand over the defending champions of the Stanley Cup.