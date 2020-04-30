NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman in the 2020-21 season beginning in December: & # 39; In consideration & # 39;

As we already know, the 2019-20 NHL season has been on hiatus for almost two months. The rumors and speculation continue to turn and change the hockey landscape of when the season will resume. Neutral sites. Central cities. Everything but the kitchen sink has been discussed.

On NHL Network on Thursday, Commissioner Gary Bettman addressed the other big question: When will the 2020-21 season start?

"Obviously we don't want to affect the sanctity of next season, but we have a lot of flexibility as to when we can start," said Bettman. "There is no magic for the next season that will start in October as we traditionally do. If we have to start in November or December, that will be something to be considered."

"We are going to try to make good, prudent and careful judgments. This is not a race to be the first to return. When we return, we want it to be at the right time, for the right reasons, under the right circumstances."

Sources told Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic this week that the league has discussed with the teams the concept of starting in December, but also that he wants to play a full 82 game schedule, which would mean another postseason in the summer.

For now, the next step in the league, Phase 2, is to get players back on the ice and ready for the game. NHL and NHL Players Association It issued a joint statement Wednesday stating that they hope, but cannot guarantee, that they can take that step in mid to late May.

"Our player health concerns really fit into two categories: one is obviously COVID-19, and two, whatever we do, we don't want them to play until they are fit," Bettman said. he told Tony Luftman of the NHL Network. "So we are going to continue to monitor things, and when the guidance of medical people is correct and government authorities are comfortable, then we will take Step 1, which is the reopening of our training facilities."

The league and the players have been working hand in hand; they formed a Back to Play Committee and created what Bettman called an "extraordinarily collaborative, constructive, and cooperative,quot; environment by considering all options. This collaboration is critical as players begin to voice concerns about being away from home for months in a bubble-like setting in a central city.

Eric Engels of Sportsnet reported that Montreal Canadiens forward Phillip Danault said in a recent conference call: "Some players could be away from their families for three or four months and I think that's too much. I'm not the only one who thinks so, I'm sure." .

I asked John Tavares about this, and he confirmed that it came up in the Return to Game Committee discussions … some players concerned that they had been away from their families for too long while living in a centralized bubblehttps: //t.co / bmXUR4K0BD https: //t.co/aOl5LoVP4b – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 28, 2020

Bettman emphasized that, for now, the league only wants to return to the ice.

"We miss the game. We miss our fans. We miss seeing our players play every night," he said. "We would be in the middle of the (Stanley Cup) playoffs right now. We are focused on trying to do the right thing for the good of the game, so that we can get back and connect with our big fans as soon as possible. Possible.

"But 'ASAP' means under the right circumstances, and for that we are going to take our guidance from governments at all levels and from medical people."