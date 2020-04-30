NFL schedule could lead to change this fall, report says

Better clear your weekend schedule this fall.

In the event college football doesn't return as scheduled this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL may look to add games on Saturday, reports Andrew Marchand of the New York Post. The NFL has declined to comment on the situation, according to the report.

The report finds that the league is talking to broadcast partners to test the viability of the idea. Since there would be open windows on each of CBS, FOX, ESPN, and NBC, there are seemingly limitless options for the NFL and its partners.

The Post points out that the idea is "in its infancy,quot; with many variables that come into play, most of them related to the state of college football. The NFL currently plans to release its schedule on May 9, so there is still quite a bit of time to come up with a plan.

Campus and student status, stay-at-home orders, and more could come into play when it comes to NCAA hours. Still a few months away from the start of the college season, there is no certainty in one way or another about what the situation will be for NCAA football.

Currently, the NFL is unable to schedule games on Saturdays due to applicable antitrust laws, allowing Saturdays to belong exclusively to college football until the end of its regular season. Once it ends, the NFL schedules the games on Saturdays.

That could change when fall comes.