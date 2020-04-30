Newsom ready to close beaches; Discontinuation over cold case violation suspect release case – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a news digest each morning of the top coronavirus stories from the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Good News: Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Strangers work together to feed at-risk neighbors in San Francisco's Sunset district during the pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO – A couple of strangers gathered to make sure their most at-risk neighbors in the Sunset District of San Francisco were cared for during the COVID-19 shelter. Volunteers pack food in the pantry, then take it to elderly and at-risk neighbors. It is the work of the Sunset Neighborhood Help Group, started by Bianca Nandzik and Frank Plughoff. When the city began to take refuge in its place, Nandzik helped an elderly neighbor buy food. "I thought, Oh Oh, I could do that for other people too!" He recalled.

Coronavirus and the law

Livermore Cold Case rape suspect released from custody

LIVERMORE – Gregory Vien, a Livermore man held on $ 2.5 million bail for allegedly committing a couple of East Bay rapes in 1997, was released on his own recognition from Dublin's Santa Rita jail, authorities confirmed Wednesday. The Alameda County Sheriff's Department said Gregory Paul Vien, 59, was released on Friday night by order of a judge. Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly told Up News Info San Francisco that the release was based on concern about the spread of COVID-19 in the Santa Rita jail, but not specifically related to the current California Judicial Council bail order for suspects of minor and non-violent crimes.

Coronavirus Beach Closure

SAN FRANCISCO – Still angered by images of a large crowd gathered along the California coast last weekend, Governor Gavin Newsom sent a memo to statewide law enforcement officials saying he will issue an order on Thursday, closing access to state beaches from May 1 Newsom showed its first anger at the beach surge on Monday, warning Californians who have been under strict state and local orders to remain in their homes since mid-March that: "This virus does not remove on weekends. This virus does not go home because it is a beautiful sunny day around our coasts."

Coronavirus outbreak

Fauci calls Gilead's NIH COVID-19 test results in the host city "Good News,quot;

FOSTER CITY – Foster City-based Gilead Sciences announced Wednesday that its experimental drug, remdesivir, has been shown to be effective against COVID-19 in a major US government study. USA Who subjected him to a strict test. The drug would be the first treatment to pass such a test against the virus, which has killed more than 218,000 people since it emerged late last year in China. Having a treatment could have a profound effect on the global pandemic, especially as health officials say any vaccine is likely a year or more away. The study, led by the National Institutes of Health, tested remdesivir versus usual care in about 800 hospitalized patients with coronavirus worldwide. The main result is the time it takes for patients to recover.

Doubtful claims of coronavirus by Central Valley doctors condemned by health experts

BAKERSFIELD – A press conference conducted by two Bakersfield area doctors who downplayed the threat of the coronavirus and made dubious claims that the disease had already spread widely and was therefore not dangerous touched the sentiment of those who they yearned for states to make it easier to stay in the hospital. Home delivery, but is being condemned by public health officials and experts. A widely shared local television video from last week's press conference, which was posted on YouTube, reached over 5 million views and was amplified by Elon Musk and Fox News, where Dr. Dan Erickson and Dr. Artin Massihi appeared on primetime shows two nights in a row.

UCSF establishes room COVID-19 in the Mount Zion complex

SAN FRANCISCO – UC San Francisco Health began accepting patients Wednesday in a new room at the Mount Zion Medical Center reserved for patients with the COVID-19 coronavirus. The room includes 46 intensive care beds and seven intensive care beds that are equipped with fans. The room will serve as UCSF Health's primary coronavirus care center. Comorbid patients will receive more intensive care at UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at UCSF's Parnassus Heights facility. Transferring patients to UCSF Medical Center in Mount Zion will also free beds at Diller Medical Center for complex procedures such as tumor excision and cardiac surgeries.

18 residents test positive for COVID-19 in the Vallejo service center

VALLEJO – State health officials reported that 18 residents of Windsor Vallejo

The Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has tested positive for COVID-19. Vallejo spokeswoman Christina Lee told the Vallejo Times Herald that four facility employees had also tested positive for the virus. The center notified the Solano County Public Health Department last Friday that cases had been confirmed at the center. Lee said there were 12 confirmed cases among residents, but the state health department's COVID-19 panel showed that the outbreak had increased to 18 on Tuesday.

No traces of coronavirus found during mass testing of Bolinas residents

BOLINAS – Apparently, even the coronavirus has difficulty reaching Bolinas. Marin County health officials announced Tuesday night that a study involving testing all residents of the notoriously reclusive coastal community revealed no evidence of COVID-19 among city residents. "It is a relief," Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County Chief of Public Health, told Marin IJ. "This is a sign to me that we really got ahead of this and cut the transmission."

Coronavirus and Schools

San Francisco Unified School District opts for "credit / no credit,quot; rating

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco Unified School District officials announced Wednesday night the approach teachers will take in grading students for the remainder of the coronavirus-affected school year. The district made the announcement in an email sent to parents Wednesday night. Like school districts across the state, the San Francisco Unified District has faced the challenges of distance learning and has overcome the so-called "digital divide,quot; with students since schools were officially closed in mid-March.

CSU, UC students want to refund some fees since COVID-19 has closed campus life

HAYWARD – When universities stopped classes in person, students had to switch to online learning. That cut off much of the campus life the students were enjoying and paid for in advance. Now some are demanding the return of their money. The Cal State East Bay campus looks like a postcard, mainly because nothing moves. "Yes, it is a ghost town here for sure … it is surely a ghost town!" Freshman Angelina Knights, one of the few who still lives on campus, said, but it's not a great life.

Coronavirus test

Stanford Study on MLB COVID-19 Antibodies May Help Resolve Debate on Virus Infection Rate

PALO ALTO – Some new antibody testing studies claim that COVID-19 death rates are smaller than expected. Whether it's one in ten or one in 1,000, the debate about the value of these studies is intensifying. The results of the first nationwide antibody testing study from Stanford University and involving the Major League Baseball are expected at any time. When Stanford publishes the results, the question is how to interpret these studies.

Health official says underutilized testing sites in San Francisco will soon measure up

SAN FRANCISCO – San Francisco now offers coronavirus testing to every adult in the city with a symptom. The hope is that it will help bridge the city's current testing gap. So far, however, the test sites are operating out of capacity. "It took about five seconds, the time to put the thing on the nose and rotate," says Pedro Frota. "Yes, it is a bit annoying, but it is easy." Frota was among the handful of people who came to the South of Market test site on Wednesday morning. He says he doesn't feel sick, but he has a symptom and wanted to take every precaution. His biggest challenge, he says, was realizing that he might be here.

Surgical masks thrown south I-880 near Whipple Mooring traffic

UNION CITY – Hundreds of surgical masks that were apparently thrown from the back of a truck into the southbound lanes of I-880 in Union City caused a traffic jam Wednesday afternoon when some drivers stopped to pick up the masks, according to the authorities. The incident was first reported by CHP at approximately 1:40 p.m. when authorities received calls about a white truck stopped on the highway. According to reports, a white or Hispanic man in the truck's bed threw several boxes of masks on the highway into the 880 lanes south near the Whipple Avenue exit.

Almost 4,500 tested in Hayward in the last 5 weeks

HAYWARD – Nearly 4,500 people have been tested for the coronavirus for free at a testing center in Hayward, city officials said Tuesday. For five weeks, firefighter-paramedics and health doctors completed the tests, which are now being conducted in Lot A of the East Bay State University campus at 25800 Carlos Bee Blvd. The assessment center is open from 9 A.M at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, though you can close early if no more tests are available or if demand falls.

Coronavirus and shelter in place

Bay area health officials extend, modify shelter-in-place order to allow for some outdoor activities

SAN JOSE – Bay Area health authorities are modifying the shelter-in-place order that allows some outdoor activities such as construction, landscaping, as well as some recreational activities, while maintaining most of the current protocols of social distancing. The amended public health order will also run until the end of May. The current established health order expires on Monday, which will now be the day the new health order takes effect. All construction activities, certain businesses that operate primarily outdoors, and some outdoor activities may be resumed with specific conditions, according to the new health orders, which cover everyone who lives or works in Alameda counties, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco. , San Mateo and Santa Clara, as well as the City of Berkeley, an independent public health jurisdiction.

SF eases rules on outdoor businesses, activities as city extends shelter order through May

SAN FRANCISCO – Next week some restrictions on business and outdoor activities will be reduced under the extended shelter order to stop the spread of COVID-19 announced by San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Wednesday. The new Stay Home Order, effective Monday, maintains social distancing, face coverage, and other safety measures, but allows some "lower risk outdoor activities and jobs,quot; to resume. Those outdoor activities include construction jobs and businesses like flea markets, car washes, and nurseries. Some skate parks and golf courses may also open. Sports involving direct contact and shared team are still prohibited.

California Senior Food Plan May Run Out of Money Soon

SACRAMENTO – California Gov. Gavin Newsom's first plan in the country to pay for and deliver three meals a day to vulnerable seniors during the coronavirus crisis has less than two weeks to launch before federal funds run out, they show government documents. It was unclear how many cities, or counties, if any, would deliver meals in sizeable quantities by May 10, when money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency is about to run out. It is also unclear how much FEMA has budgeted for the program, although he told The Associated Press that there is no preset limit.

Coronavirus and Business

Governor Newsom presents a new plan to connect farmers to food banks

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new program on Wednesday that would bring together farmers and ranchers suffering from lower demand for products with food banks that help an increasing number of families in need amid the COVID-19 crisis. Newsom opened its remarks Wednesday reviewing the program recently launched with FEMA to help restaurants get back to work by providing subsidized meals to older people in need, saying the state would now spearhead another new pact to help connect businesses. affected by the coronavirus pandemic with Californians in need.

Lyft to Cut 17% of Staff, Hundreds More Permits Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO – Lyft plans to cut nearly 1,000 employees and suspend hundreds more while dealing with the impact of the ongoing pandemic on people using its transportation services. The San Francisco-based company, which went public about a year ago, said in a presentation Wednesday that it plans to cut 17% of its workforce, or 982 employees. It has also suspended about 288 employees on top of that.

In the presentation, Lyft cited downsizing as a means of curbing operating expenses and adjusting cash flow "in light of the ongoing economic challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the business of company,quot;.

High demand electrostatic sprayers to disinfect coronavirus surfaces

SAN FRANCISCO – It may seem like something out of Star Wars, but it's actually the ultimate tool to help fight the coronavirus. Electrostatic sprayers are increasingly used to clean surfaces that may have been contaminated. Sprayers apply an electrostatic charge to the sanitizing solution during application. "We are positively charging a chemical through a nozzle," said Hotsy Pacific Industrial Cleaning Solutions President Jim O & # 39; Connel. "In our world, everything else is a negative charge, so it basically attracts the positive to the negative and the chemical sticks to the product."

South Bay lawmakers and unions push for greater protections for essential workers

SAN JOSE – A coalition of workers' rights groups, unions and local elected officials in South Bay are pushing for greater protection for essential workers during the new coronavirus pandemic. With much of the country closed to business in an effort to encourage social distancing and prevent the spread of COVID-19, only those businesses and workers deemed essential have been allowed to stay on the job. But there have been ongoing reports that such workers, from transportation service drivers to healthcare workers to fast-food restaurant employees, are expected to work without protective equipment, access to adequate sanitation supplies, risk pay, and leave. for paid illness.

Facebook business seems resilient despite coronavirus pandemic

MENLO PARK – Facebook's core ad business was hit by the pandemic, but the company said it saw "signs of stability,quot; in the first three weeks of April. On Wednesday, the Menlo Park-based social media giant said it experienced a "significant reduction,quot; in advertising demand, as well as a related decline in ad prices, during the last three weeks of the quarter ending in March. The announcement comes as companies around the world are forced to adjust their budgets or close their doors entirely due to the pandemic.

San José suspended part-time employees to make up for revenue shortfall

SAN JOSE – City officials have announced work permits for hundreds of part-time employees in nonessential jobs, citing at least $ 45 million in general fund "income deficit,quot; by the end of the year. Dave Sykes, the city manager, delivered the news to the San Jose City Council via conference call Tuesday night. "After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the decision that we are going to end administrative leave for part-time, no-benefit, and temporary employees," Sykes said. "This is, in essence, a leave for temporary, non-beneficiary employees, and that leave will begin on May 4."

The San Francisco Symphony cancels the concerts; Employees and musicians take 25 percent pay cut

SAN FRANCISCO – The San Francisco Symphony announced Wednesday the cancellation of all remaining concerts in the 2019-20 season and also its summer series in the wake of the continuing coronavirus outbreak. In light of the cancellations, authorities said, members of the orchestra, choir and actors have agreed to reduce their wages by an average of 25% during the period from April 19 to September 5. Retired music director Michael Tilson Thomas won't either. receive compensation for canceled concerts.

Tesla posts surprise first quarter earnings despite COVID-19 plant closure, losses

FREMONT – Tesla surprised investors and managed to make a small net profit in the first quarter just as the coronavirus began to affect the automaker and solar panel manufacturer. The company announced Tuesday that it earned $ 16 million from January to March, or 8 cents a share. It was the third consecutive profitable quarter for the Palo Alto-based automaker. Excluding one-off items, Tesla earned $ 1.24 a share. Some analysts had forecast losses of 28 cents a share.

San Mateo County issues moratorium on rent increases through May

SAN MATEO COUNTY – San Mateo County supervisors approved an emergency moratorium on rent increases Tuesday, Supervisor Dave Canepa's office said. The moratorium lasts until the end of May and affects all municipalities in the county. Canepa and Supervisor Don Horsley jointly sponsored the legislation. In a statement, Canepa said: "Our residents, many who are food insecure, deserve the stability of knowing that their homes are protected during the shelter in order."

Marin County Supervisors Extend Eviction Protections

MARIN COUNTY (Up News Info SF) – The Marin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday passed an amended resolution that further protects tenants from being evicted due to loss of income related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The board adopted a resolution on March 24 that prohibited evictions due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The county's amended resolution now aligns with state policy, which prohibits evictions caused by loss of COVID-19 related income until May 31, and gives tenants up to 90 days after the resolution expires to return the rent. The resolution applies to all unincorporated areas of the county, its cities and towns.

Coronavirus And Sports

Bay area recreational golf allowed next week

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Bay Area health authorities are amending current shelter-in-place orders, allowing certain low-risk outdoor activities and outdoor businesses to resume. It is good news for local golfers and the dozens of facilities that dot the landscape. According to guidelines released today by six Bay Area counties, golf can resume on May 4 with modified social distancing and guidance procedures from government officials. "It's a good day for golf," said John Abendroth, a PGA board member in Northern California. "I think the golf courses could be ready to play in a matter of hours."

Dr. Anthony Fauci says professional sports are not ready to return yet

SAN FRANCISCO – As the United States moves toward flattening the curve, and government leaders continue to relax restrictions on shelter orders in place