Newport Beach officials post photos arguing that its beaches were crowded – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Newport Beach city officials are contesting allegations that its beaches were overcrowded last weekend amid news that the governor plans to close all beaches starting Friday amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"The vast majority of Newport Beach residents and visitors were families or practiced social distancing," the Newport Beach Police and Fire Departments said in a joint statement Thursday morning.

Police officers and first responders patrolling the seven-mile stretch of beach determined that while "some groups of people,quot; did not follow physical distance guidelines, the vast majority did, the agencies said.

Additionally, to try to reinforce their point, they posted aerial photos from a police helicopter that were taken at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, "the peak day of attendance,quot;.

The Newport Beach City Council voted Tuesday against a proposal to close its beaches for the next three weekends.

However, that vote may not matter. According to a memo obtained by Up News Info News, California Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to announce the closure of all beaches and state parks beginning Friday.

The order comes after Newsom earlier this week scolded the thousands of people who descended on the beaches of Orange and Ventura counties during the weekend heat wave.

"The images in Orange County and Ventura County, on our beaches, are an example of what not to see," Newsom said Monday.

"This virus is not removed on weekends," he added. "This virus does not go home because it is a beautiful, sunny day."

While Los Angeles County's beaches, from Malibu to South Bay, were closed and empty over the weekend, the coastline of the cities of Port Hueneme, Huntington Beach, and Newport Beach was the opposite, drawing thousands of visitors. .

Huntington Beach Police echoed Newport Beach Police Sunday, tweeting that "most of our beach goers are complying with social distancing."