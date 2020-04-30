New Zealand Film Fest comes online; BIFA offers Zoom bias training – Up News Info

Organizers of the New Zealand International Film Festival have stated that the event, which will take place from July 24 to August 2, will move online due to the ongoing pandemic. The country has been one of the most successful in the fight against the virus and has begun a gradual exit from its blockade, but the restrictions will remain in force for some time. As a result, the festival said it was unable to present its 2020 edition as originally planned. The event will showcase a New Zealand and world premiere show for the home audience, he said, and is updating its existing VOD platform to meet demand. The full program will be released on June 22.

The British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) and ScreenSkills are bringing back their Unconscious Bias Training program for a new online session, offering it for free to all UK industry professionals during the COVID-19 crisis . The initiative, first tested in 2018, was initially designed to help BIFA voters recognize and mitigate potential subliminal biases, including gender, budget, marketing, reputation or gender, and the race of key creatives. or main actors. This year's training will be held at Zoom during the pandemic, and will take place approximately once a month with 25 participants per session. The training will be facilitated by Challenge Consultancy, which has developed and delivered the training on behalf of BIFA for the past two years.

NENT Studios UK, formerly DRG, has promoted Richard Halliwell to CEO of the entity as a whole, replacing Jakob Mejlhede Andersen, who left in February. Halliwell was previously CEO of DRG and MD at Nent Studios UK. The largest NENT group, comprising 32 companies in 17 countries, is headquartered in Stockholm and works on the development, financing, production and distribution of hyphenated and unscripted content.

Disney offers free access to Disney + Hotstar, the recently launched streamer combining the largest existing VOD in India (Hotstar) and Disney's own platform, for South Asian migrant workers in Singapore. The study said it would give access to the service, which has 85,000 hours of content in movies, television and sports, free of charge until July 21 during the coronavirus crisis. It is working with the Singapore government and migrant worker extension groups to inform workers about this initiative at the grassroots level. The platform, which has seen over 400 million downloads in India, will open subs to all Singapore residents at a later date.

South Australian Film Corporation appointed visual effects specialist Mark Thorley as chief operating officer. The former managing director of Mill Film Adelaide has also had publications in Lucasfilm, Singapore and Animal Logic in Los Angeles and Sydney. His credits include Kong: Skull Island, Star Wars: Rogue One, and Jurassic World. The Australian company has also permanently appointed Beth Neate as its Head of Production and Development, after five months in an acting role in office.