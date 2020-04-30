New York film and television producers navigate a treacherous path back to action at the Epicenter COVID-19 – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: At Steiner Studios, along the riverside in Brooklyn, the mail room is still open.

The rest of the city may be empty, its famous avenues deserted, but workers at Steiner's 50-acre complex of film and television companies don't need a mask and gloves to check their mail. They expect to see a check, a response, or any other material sign that their business may soon recover.

Production, like many other things, has been closed for the last month and a half, creating a desperate situation. The highest brand of 2019, a year that featured a range of eye-catching, quintessential New York titles like the Irish, jester, Uncut Gems and The wonderful lady Maisel, now it seems a distant memory.

Many industry capitals are experiencing pain and uncertainty, as recent Up News Info close-ups in Los Angeles, the UK and Atlanta have shown. However, New York is the global epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, with nearly 300,000 people infected with the disease and 18,000 people dead, making their way forward much more treacherous.

The anguish is palpable for a production center that is also an irreplaceable character on the screen, its skyscrapers, monuments and delicatessen engraved in the collective memory. Not that someone spends time remembering The sweet smell of success or that park bench in Manhattanof course. "It's about survival," said Jeff Sharp, a veteran producer who now runs the Independent Filmmaker Project. "We are in a life and death situation," agreed Cinetic Media founder John Sloss.

The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment plans to host "calls to town" on Thursday and Friday, and hundreds of industry stakeholders are expected to reach out to hear updates on the city's plans. In the balance are the livelihoods of tens of thousands of workers, and many times more than in adjacent industries. Matthew Gorton, a spokesman for Empire State Development Corp., said the state has "carried out a broad outreach to key industries and businesses, including the film production community, since paused New York State took effect. Film production is an important part of the New York State economy and will play a critical role in its economic recovery. "

New York City and the state were at the forefront of early tax incentive programs, with the state implementing a 30% tax exemption on costs incurred in the state, which totaled up to $ 25 million in savings in the first year, 2004. That sum grew to $ 425 million in 2017 after an increase in high-end productions: Marvel series for Netflix, studio stores like Spider-Man installments, and big-budget shows for HBO, Amazon, and dozens of others. Filming in the state, mostly in New York City, generated an estimated direct spending of $ 8 billion in 2017 and 2018, a figure that also includes things like tourists flocking to Today at Rockefeller Plaza or a Late show with Stephen Colbert Recording

"We are in daily contact with the creative community, asking what they need to continue today and be part of a smart and lasting recovery tomorrow," said Anne del Castillo, commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, in a statement provided to Limit date. "We are listening to your questions, concerns and suggestions to make sure they are part of the conversation at City Hall."

However, what is that "recovery tomorrow" like in a city where the cast and crew ride a crowded subway, crowd around monitors, and eat at craft service tables located on the sidewalks?

Doug Steiner, the real estate developer who founded the facility on previously ruined land next to Brooklyn's southern Williamsburg neighborhood, is one of many who believe it begins with extensive testing.

In a typical week, 2,500 to 4,500 workers typically fill the Steiner complex's 50-acre layout, series of shots like The wonderful lady Maisel or movies like jester. "Without evidence, I think it is difficult to open any type of business," Steiner reasons. "It's a problem. I could see masks or gloves. People adapt."

Most of Steiner's 780,000 square feet of space is indoors, and unlike movie theaters, each production has a different physical configuration within those four walls. It is up to them to create and monitor their spaces. Producers also cited temperature taking as a key step, something that many major companies have embraced.

Until a vaccine and treatments become more available, most New York industry figures see a period of experimentation both in front of and behind the camera.

"Animation and archive documentaries show a pulse" even during the shutdown, Sloss said. "But full crew productions, it's hard to know when that might happen." A mindset shift will be required, Sloss believes. "The idea that you would risk and depend on insurance to cover it (in the case of a COVID-19 related closure) is not realistic," he said. “There needs to be some kind of accommodation for people to take risks. … There will be a risk allocation somehow. I don't see insurance companies going around the bush. "

During the last major trauma that hit the city, the September 11 attacks, insurers were overwhelmed by claims of terrorism and ended up having to move forward with government backing for some of those responsibilities. At the beginning of the current crisis, the new coverage model has not yet emerged, but if a production had to suddenly shut down after a positive COVID-19 test, the consequences would be significant.

In terms of logistics, soundstages like Steiner or Silvercup in Queens at least offer a contactable space. But what about the 766 productions aired by the city last year to film in all five districts? An industry figure suggested that a new source of income could emerge for owners of retail windows or other buildings, especially given the expected minimum traffic in the city in the short term. "Logistically, in some ways, it has never been easier to maneuver around the city, and business owners, especially in retail, can certainly use the bracket," the person said. More than one disoriented New Yorker has recalled the memory of Vanilla heaven, the 2001 Cameron Crowe-Tom Cruise movie that managed to film a sequence in an empty Times Square at dawn, hardly a bad feat in 2020.

According to producer Paul F. Bernard, post-production, special effects, and creative thinking will be highly valued assets as the industry navigates over the coming months and years. Hulu producer Doll face and SMASH. on CBS is now based in Los Angeles, but grew up in the New York area and spent 15 years working there in the industry.

"The crowd scenes are not going to happen," he said. "Maybe the night scenes will become something new." However, advances in effects technology could allow a close facsimile of the lively New York footage. Strict discipline must be imposed on which members of a team or company come to the set. Smart watches that enable contact tracking could become a must-have accessory on set. Guest stars on TV shows will do their hair and makeup.

Tom Bernard, Paul's brother and co-chair of Sony Classics, is convinced that recovery is imminent. "Once there is a vaccine, things change dramatically," he said. Even before that, Bernard is optimistic about theatrical businesses, festivals, and award shows, all the industry props that now feel as inaccessible as a head table at Michael’s.

Dan Crown, a New York-based producer whose credits include Beasts of no nationHe says he would not hesitate to shoot cameras once New York government officials are given the green light. "The idea of ​​letting people come home at night is an incredible advantage given that it will be an uncertain time for hotels and common spaces," he said.

Creatively, new forms will also emerge, just as the invention of the paperback changed fiction and the advent of television and the Internet changed the narrative. "The talent is there," said Tom Bernard. "They just have to work a little differently." Saturday night live, a quintessential New York media property, looks radically different now due to production limitations, but managed to move between its first and second blockade episodes. Nanette Burstein, who directed the multi-part Hillary Clinton documentary for Hulu, anticipates a boom in inspiration. "You will see movies and TV that are very creative; you can watch great movies on an iPhone," he said. "It could be really fascinating."

Despite the apocalyptic spring of 2020 and the complexities of navigating the post-closure landscape, Steiner and others in New York see a key advantage in their city. As with Los Angeles, great talents and a deep bank of artisans live here. "I don't see people going far from home to shoot something," said Steiner. "They don't want the hassle of traveling and finding crews and everything."

Tom Bernard, despite having championed Woody Allen movies and the foreign language fare adopted by New York moviegoers, has always touted his home state of New Jersey as a production force. The state, which has the second worst COVID-19 numbers in the country after New York, has risen in the ranks of production destinations.

In 2018, New Jersey equaled New York by passing a 30% tax incentive. After the state was inundated with applications, lawmakers raised the budget cap and extended the program until 2028. Bernard estimates that around 10,000 to 12,000 experienced production professionals live and work in New Jersey, and the state offers a product. which is more difficult to achieve. New York: space. The accumulated production demand, once launched, will mean more than enough outbreaks for everyone. "There is so much work that you need the places that the three-state area has," Bernard said.

Martin Scorsese & # 39; s the Irish – Maybe Gotham's final production, whose 309 scenes were filmed in 117 locations, would be a different movie if it was shot in New Jersey. But Bernard argues that downtown Newark would mislead most viewers.

IFP is moving forward with its annual IFP Week in September. The series of panels and workshops, traditionally organized at its Brooklyn headquarters, a stone's throw from Steiner, will be dominated by the themes of COVID-19. IFP is also maintaining an ongoing laboratory program that has supported new titles over the years, such as Moonlight and Tear down the house. "It will be one of the first opportunities that we as a community will have to come together and discuss these issues about this new world we live in," Sharp said of IFP Week.

The organization's Gotham Awards, an early red carpet ritual that helps kick off the Oscar season, will continue on November 30, Sharp said, though probably in a different way, perhaps even online. "It will be a great night," regardless of what form it takes, Sharp said. "We want to celebrate, but also be sensitive because our community is suffering right now."

Although the industry is hot on its heels, it will move forward, Steiner said. "New York was the most affected and the soonest" by the virus, he reasons. "And it will come out of that soon."