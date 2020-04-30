New York City man arrested for allegedly stealing $ 12,000 in mailbox stimulus checks

What a chili, the nonsense! Since many Americans still wait to receive their stimulus checks, a man from New York City was taking as many as he could. The man was reportedly arrested after he allegedly stole $ 12,000 in stimulus checks from the mailboxes of local residents.

According to reports from @NBCNews, Feng Chen, 31, of New York City was arrested earlier this week for allegedly stealing nine coronavirus stimulus checks worth more than $ 12,000 from mailboxes, according to federal prosecutors . Chen was discovered by police when he was caught looking inside mailboxes in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, according to a statement released by the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York.

Chen was also seen searching inside a medical collection container looking at the mail left on the door. After leaving a different building with what appeared to be mailbox items, Chen saw New York police officers and "threw the mail onto the sidewalk," prosecutors say. Once he was detained by the police, it was discovered that he had "more than $ 12,000, credit cards, open envelopes, and letters with the names of various people and email addresses."

Eastern District Attorney Richard Donoghue said this about Chen's arrest:

“For many families, these stimulus controls are a lifesaver in these difficult times, and anyone who tries to cut that salvage will face the full weight of the law. This Office will vigorously prosecute all those seeking to take advantage of the public health crisis. "

Chen made his first appearance in court earlier this week via video conference, and is accused of mail theft and faces up to five years in prison.

