New to Netflix USA USA May 2020: all movies and TV series added during coronavirus blockade

You probably trust Netflix now more than ever to see new titles.

With the country still in partial lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus, people are on the hunt for things to occupy them, and luckily, the streaming service has an explosive list of movies and TV shows to be added to its library. in May.

Originally wise, Ryan Murphy's new show Hollywood comes together Dead to me season two and The whirlpool, that comes from La La Land director Damian Chazelle. Then there is the interactive Bandersnatchreturn style of Unbreakable kimmy schmidt and new comedy Space force starring Steve Carell.

However, when it comes to licensed content, Netflix has ordered it. Among the many things that will join this month are the classics of the 80s Return to the futurefamily favorite Willy Wonks and the Chocolate Factory and the Blumhouse horror movie Sinister.





Find a full list of everything added to Netflix in the UK in April below: Find the UK list here.

ORIGINAL

TV shows

May 1

Almost happy

Hollywood

Towards the night

Medici: the magnificent part 2

Calculating season 1

May 6th

Workin 'Moms season 4

May 8

Dead to Me season 2

The whirlpool

Restaurants on the edge season 2

Restorers of Rust Valley season 2

Valeria

May 11

Bordertown season 3

May 12

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend (Interactive Special)

15 th of May

Chichipatos

Inhuman Resources

Magic for humans season 3

White lines

May 16

The Queen of the Indies and the Conqueror

May 18

The great flower fight

may 19

Sweet magnolias

May 22nd

Z control

Story 101

Sell ​​Sunset season 2

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series season 2

May 29

Space force

Films

May 1

All day and one night

Enters

Half of it

Lady serial killer

May 8

18 gifts

may 13th

The wrong lady

15 th of May

I love you stupid

May 20th

Rebellion

May 22nd

The lovebirds

25 of May

Uncut Gems

may 27th

I'm not here anymore

May 28

Hunch

Documentaries

May 11

Have a nice trip: adventures in psychedelics

Media judgment

May 29

Someone feed Phi season 3

May 20th

Ben Platt live from Radio City Music Hall

Comedy

May 5th

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 hours to kill

may 19

Patton Oswalt: I love everything

May 26

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Family

May 1

Let's go! Let's go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy

May 8

Bon Bon Boy: Jumpsuit with a Tool Belt

The Hollow season 2

May 12

True: Fabulous Tales

15 th of May

She-Ra and the princesses of power season 5

Anime

May 7th

Scissors Seven season 2

May 28

Dorohedoro

LICENSED CONTENT

May 1

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Return to the future

Back to the future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Thieves cave

For girls of color

Fun with dick and jane

I am devine

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: field of fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Material

Sinister

Song of the sea

The curious Case of Benjamin Button

The heartbreak boy

The patriot

Underworld

Underworld evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban cowboy

What a girl wants

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

May 4th

Arctic dogs

may 13th

The wrong lady

15 th of May

District 9

May 16

Public Enemies

States 93

may 17th

Surfer surfer

may 19

Trumbo

May 22nd

Follow me the roll

25 of May

Ne Zha

Northern Standard: Family Vacation

may 27th

Attorney Lincoln

may 31

Free dance of high strings