New on Netflix UK in May 2020: all movies and TV series added during coronavirus blockade

You probably trust Netflix now more than ever to see new titles.
With the country still in partial lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus, people are on the hunt for things to occupy them, and luckily, the streaming service has an explosive list of movies and TV shows to be added to its library. in May.
Originally wise, Ryan Murphy's new show Hollywood comes together Dead to me season two and The whirlpool, that comes from La La Land director Damian Chazelle. Then there is the interactive Bandersnatchreturn style of Unbreakable kimmy schmidt and new comedy Space force starring Steve Carell.
However, when it comes to licensed content, Netflix has ordered it. Among the many things that will come together this month are the Alfred Hitchcock classic Vertigo, The dystopian thriller by Alfonso Cuarón Man boy and the sixth and final season of Schitt Creek.
Find a complete list of everything that was added to Netflix in the UK in April below: Find the US list. USA Here.
ORIGINAL
TV shows
May 1
Almost happy
Hollywood
Towards the night
Medici: the magnificent part 2
Calculating season 1
May 6th
Workin 'Moms season 4
May 8
Dead to Me season 2
The whirlpool
Restaurants on the edge season 2
Restorers of Rust Valley season 2
Valeria
May 11
Bordertown season 3
May 12
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend (Interactive Special)
15 th of May
Chichipatos
Inhuman Resources
Magic for humans season 3
White lines
May 16
The Queen of the Indies and the Conqueror
May 18
The great flower fight
may 19
Sweet magnolias
May 22nd
Z control
Story 101
Sell Sunset season 2
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series season 2
May 29
Space force
Films
May 1
All day and one night
Enters
Half of it
Lady serial killer
May 8
18 gifts
may 13th
The wrong lady
15 th of May
I love you stupid
May 20th
Rebellion
May 22nd
The lovebirds
may 27th
I'm not here anymore
May 28
Hunch
Documentaries
May 11
Have a nice trip: adventures in psychedelics
Media judgment
May 29
Someone feed Phi season 3
May 20th
Ben Platt live from Radio City Music Hall
Comedy
May 5th
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 hours to kill
may 19
Patton Oswalt: I love everything
May 26
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
Family
May 1
Let's go! Let's go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy
May 8
Bon Bon Boy: Jumpsuit with a Tool Belt
The Hollow season 2
May 12
True: Fabulous Tales
15 th of May
She-Ra and the princesses of power season 5
Anime
May 7th
Scissors Seven season 2
May 28
Dorohedoro
LICENSED CONTENT
May 1
Adult life skills
Assassin cove
Monthly Nozaki Kun for girls
May 4th
Luccas net in: Camping Fandrias 2
May 8
Bon Bon Boy: Jumpsuit with a Tool Belt
May 10
Rebel war
15 th of May
Parasyte: The Maxim
25 of May
League of Justice
To be confirmed
An american tail
BASEketball
Battleship
Blues Brothers
Man boy
Dr. Seuss ’The cat in the hat
Funny girl
Labyrinth
The Meaning of Monty Python Life
The rugrats movie
Schitt’s Creek season 6
Ted
Vertigo
Water world