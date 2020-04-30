New on Netflix UK in May 2020: all movies and TV series added during coronavirus blockade

You probably trust Netflix now more than ever to see new titles.

With the country still in partial lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus, people are on the hunt for things to occupy them, and luckily, the streaming service has an explosive list of movies and TV shows to be added to its library. in May.

Originally wise, Ryan Murphy's new show Hollywood comes together Dead to me season two and The whirlpool, that comes from La La Land director Damian Chazelle. Then there is the interactive Bandersnatchreturn style of Unbreakable kimmy schmidt and new comedy Space force starring Steve Carell.

However, when it comes to licensed content, Netflix has ordered it. Among the many things that will come together this month are the Alfred Hitchcock classic Vertigo, The dystopian thriller by Alfonso Cuarón Man boy and the sixth and final season of Schitt Creek.





Find a complete list of everything that was added to Netflix in the UK in April below: Find the US list. USA Here.

ORIGINAL

TV shows

May 1

Almost happy

Hollywood

Towards the night

Medici: the magnificent part 2

Calculating season 1

May 6th

Workin 'Moms season 4

May 8

Dead to Me season 2

The whirlpool

Restaurants on the edge season 2

Restorers of Rust Valley season 2

Valeria

May 11

Bordertown season 3

May 12

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend (Interactive Special)

15 th of May

Chichipatos

Inhuman Resources

Magic for humans season 3

White lines

May 16

The Queen of the Indies and the Conqueror

May 18

The great flower fight

may 19

Sweet magnolias

May 22nd

Z control

Story 101

Sell ​​Sunset season 2

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series season 2

May 29

Space force

Films

May 1

All day and one night

Enters

Half of it

Lady serial killer

May 8

18 gifts

may 13th

The wrong lady

15 th of May

I love you stupid

May 20th

Rebellion

May 22nd

The lovebirds

may 27th

I'm not here anymore

May 28

Hunch

Documentaries

May 11

Have a nice trip: adventures in psychedelics

Media judgment

May 29

Someone feed Phi season 3

May 20th

Ben Platt live from Radio City Music Hall

Comedy

May 5th

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 hours to kill

may 19

Patton Oswalt: I love everything

May 26

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Family

May 1

Let's go! Let's go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy

May 8

Bon Bon Boy: Jumpsuit with a Tool Belt

The Hollow season 2

May 12

True: Fabulous Tales

15 th of May

She-Ra and the princesses of power season 5

Anime

May 7th

Scissors Seven season 2

May 28

Dorohedoro

LICENSED CONTENT

May 1

Adult life skills

Assassin cove

Monthly Nozaki Kun for girls

May 4th

Luccas net in: Camping Fandrias 2

May 8

Bon Bon Boy: Jumpsuit with a Tool Belt

May 10

Rebel war

15 th of May

Parasyte: The Maxim

25 of May

League of Justice

To be confirmed

An american tail

BASEketball

Battleship

Blues Brothers

Man boy

Dr. Seuss ’The cat in the hat

Funny girl

Labyrinth

The Meaning of Monty Python Life

The rugrats movie

Schitt’s Creek season 6

Ted

Vertigo

Water world