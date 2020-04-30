Netflix sets the cast for the first Swedish feature film "Red Dot" – Up News Info

Netflix and SF Studios have set the cast for the Swedish first streamer show, Red point.

They will star in the action thriller Nanna Blondell, Anastasios Soulis, Tomas Bergström, Kalled Mustonen, Johannes Bah Kuhnke, Thomas Hanzon and Anna Azcárate. Alain Darborg is directing and scripting with Per Dickson.

Set in the Swedish mountains, the film follows David (Soulis) and Nadja (Blondell), a couple in their twenties, who have been struggling with their marriage. When Nadja becomes pregnant, they try to rekindle their relationship and decide to travel to the magnificent expanses of northern Sweden for a ski hike. But after what started as a fight with two local hunters, their romantic journey slowly turns into a nightmare. Soon, a red laser dot appears in their tent and they are forced to quickly flee into the cold and unforgiving desert. Totally isolated in the mountains, they are now being chased by reckless shooters. Meanwhile, during this sadistic hunt, the couple's past also comes back to haunt them.

Producers are Anna Odenhall and Niklas Larsson at SF Studios. The director of photography is Benjam Orre. The film is made in collaboration with Film i Dalarna. A filming date has not yet been broadcast.