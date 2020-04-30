Netflix pulls episode "Designated Survivor" in Turkey – Up News Info

Netflix has removed an episode from the political thriller series Designated survivor in Turkey following a lawsuit by the country's censorship board.

The episode, number seven of the second season (when the show was still made by ABC), depicts a fictional Turkish President, played by Troy Caylak, as his antagonist. Kiefer Sutherland leads the program as the President of the USA. USA Tom Kirkman.

"Following a lawsuit from the Turkish regulator, we have removed an episode of Designated survivor Netflix in Turkey only, to comply with local law, "the broadcaster said in a statement.

The episode remains in service in all other territories. The show, produced by the Mark Gordon Company and Kinberg Genre, was on ABC for two seasons, with Netflix handling internationally. After being canceled by the US network. The US, EOne, and Netflix commissioned a third series, canceling the show after it aired in the summer of 2019.

In February, Netflix revealed the nine times it removed titles from its service in compliance with government demands, including the downfall of episode one of Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj in Saudi Arabia, and removing both The last temptation of Christ and The last hangover In Singapore.