Neighborhood Battles Over Blue Christmas Lights Honoring Medical Workers – Up News Info Detroit

– A neighborhood in Utah is fighting over the Christmas lights that a homeowner said it honored medical workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jeff Noorda, who lives in the Legacy Farms neighborhood of Saratoga Springs, still has Christmas lights hanging around his home. But the lights are all blue to pay tribute to healthcare professionals in the battle against the coronavirus.

"We have hundreds of thousands of people across the country and the world who are dedicated to working regardless of their safety," he told KSL. "It is my only way of saying thank you."

But the Noorda homeowners association says the lights were supposed to be off by March 1 and emailed him saying he had to remove them or face a $ 50 fine.

It's been 4 months since Christmas, but a Saratoga Springs neighborhood has been fighting over the Christmas lights that one owner said it honored medical workers.

"Here we are in these unrealistic times, and to receive a letter for having lights in my house to say," Thank you, "I was really shocked," he said.

Joey Duckworth, president of the Legacy Farms Homeowners Association, said Noorda never asked for permission to keep the lights on and sent a very angry email after being asked to turn them off.

"The tone of the email we received was so aggressive in nature and so combative that we did not feel sincerity in what it was really indicating," he said.

Noorda acknowledges that she may have violated neighborhood rules.

"Of course there are rules that we all must abide by, but these are times when no one has gone before," he said.

