NBC plans live shows and remote tests Safe Studio Return – Up News Info

The Voice is the last major entertainment show to remotely produce its live shows as a result of the COVID-19 production shutdown.

But the NBC talent competition, which returns on Monday the 4th between 8 p.m. and at 10 p.m., it will also have a study component for its return, albeit with a series of security protocols.

Contestants will be reduced to six episodes, including the two-night finale, which ends on May 19, with Carson Daly presenting the rounds live from a sound stage without a live audience in front of the iconic red chairs. The Up News Info is that the network and producers have introduced a set of best practice security protocols to allow some of the staff to return to the study.

The voice It will be recorded on two sound stages at Universal Studios with around 30 crew members, compared to the normal 450. Each employee will have their temperature tested twice during the day and will receive two separate wristbands to show that they are healthy. They will be required to wear filter masks in the replaced scenarios and craft services are reinvented to ensure safety.

The massive company is one of the first examples of an important study that returns to a certain level of normality.

This comes after ABC American idol He began streaming his shows remotely on April 26.

Separately, the four coaches will record remotely from their homes; Kelly Clarkson will stream from her ranch in Montana, Blake Shelton from her home in Oklahoma, and Nick Jonas and John Legend from their homes in Los Angeles.

For episodes of Monday's performance, interactions between the coaches, the artists and the presenter will be recorded live and pre-recorded. Viewers will vote for their favorite performances on Mondays through the evening vote. At Tuesday's result shows, artists will learn live if they will compete for Instant Save. There will also be an opportunity for viewers to vote in real time on Tuesday nights to determine which artist will advance to the Top 9 from Instant Save.

The May 4 show will open with a performance by James Taylor, this season's "mega mentor" and then perform with the remaining artists who mentor during the knockout rounds.

Later, Daly will reveal which of the four artists competing in the first four-way knockout was voted in by viewers, and the artist will earn a place in the Top 17 with his original team. The top 17 performers will perform in front of the coaches and the United States for their shot at a Top 9 spot.

On Tuesday, May 5, four artists, one from each team, will be revealed as safe by the votes of the United States. Each coach then selects an additional artist to advance. The artist with the next highest overnight votes for each team will compete in Wildcard Instant Save for last place in the Top 9.

To help with the recording, contestants received production kits with state-of-the-art cameras and audio equipment to capture their performances, and prior to the performance show, the coaches held remote tutoring sessions with their artists to plan song selection, vocals and arrangements. .

The series will air on May 11-12 with the semifinal round before final live performances on May 18 and final live results on May 19.

The Voice is produced by MGM Television, Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television and ITV Studios. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as executive producer alongside Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, and Adam H. Sher.

"Reinventing live shows has allowed us to create innovative ways to bring" The Voice "to life in a fresh and intimate way," showrunner Morrissey said. “It has been an incredible team effort with the coaches, artists and their loved ones involved in the process. With Carson at the helm from the stage, we are excited to share a unique "Voice" experience that will feel new and familiar. "