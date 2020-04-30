NBA alum Sebastian Telfair, & # 39; injured & # 39; after losing his mother and brother to the coronavirus

Instagram

While her brother Dan Telfair died on March 28, her mother passed away a month later after battling the virus that has killed millions of people worldwide.

People around the world have struggled as the Coronavirus continues to claim more lives. by Sebastian TelfairIt has been exceptionally difficult as you have to deal with not just one but two losses due to the pandemic. Both his mother and older brother have died after fighting the virus.

The New York Post reported that Dan Telfair, his older brother, died first on March 28. Sebastian's younger brother Ethan confirmed the news in a tweet that said, "Today I lost my older brother and he is tearing my heart and spirit. I love you so much and I don't know how I am going to get through this. Rest in Peace Dan. My heart is exploding. God, your will. "

Her cousin, Stephon Marbory, also confirmed the news in an interview, saying: "I lost my cousin to this virus, my cousin Sebastian, his older brother. We lost him two days ago." At the time of the interview, Stephon revealed that her mother was "fighting for her life right now because of the virus. It is quite difficult. It is a difficult moment."

Unfortunately, despite all the efforts made by doctors to prevent his death, he passed away early Monday, April 27. Both Ethan and Sebastian turned to their respective social media accounts to pay tribute to their mother. In Ethan's case, he wrote, "Rest in peace, Mommy. Until we see my angel again."

On the other hand, Sebastian seemed to find it difficult to accept that his mother is no longer in this world. He wrote on Instagram Stories, "Let me see them X-rays. I'm not an expert. It hurts!" She then followed up with a black-and-white photo of her mother and a video of the mother-son duo together. "Life will never be the same again," so he captioned the video.