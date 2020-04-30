NASCAR's revised schedule is the most crowded stretch in a long, long time

NASCAR fans will enjoy many real races next month when all three major series return to the track. The Cup alone is slated to hold four races in an 11-day period from May 17 to May 27, with two races each at Darlington Raceway and Charlotte Motor Speedway. Three additional races in the Xfinity and Truck series will also go green during that time.

Racing fans of yesteryear can tell you that NASCAR has a lot of experience scheduling many races in a short period of time, though in the past it was mostly by design. This year's condensed setup is an attempt to catch up on races that were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and get back on track to run a full 36-race schedule.

MORE: Updated NASCAR Calendar for 2020

You have to go back almost half a century, until 1971, to find a comparable grip. That was the last year that the Cup Series had a 48-race schedule. Although the season lasted 11 months (mid-January to mid-December), there were still times when multiple races were run just a few days apart.

With data from Racing-Reference.info, we present this southern stir of the spring of & # 39; 71:

April 8, Columbia, S.C.

Winner: Richard Petty. The King recorded his fifth victory in the first 11 races of the season, this one at the half-mile Columbia Speedway in Cayce.

April 10, Greenville, S.C.

Winner: Bobby Isaac. Isaac won by more than two laps over David Pearson at the Greenville-Pickens Speedway half-mile circuit. He led 181 of the 200 laps and earned $ 1,430 for the victory.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

April 15, Maryville, Tenn.

Winner: Richard Petty. The series moved to .520 miles Smoky Mountain Raceway, where Petty resumed dominance. He won by eight seconds over Benny Parsons. They were the only two drivers who ran the 200 laps.

April 18, North Wilkesboro, N.C.

Winner: Richard Petty. The season's 7th victory was just as easy for Petty, who finished one more lap ahead of Pearson in the Gwyn Staley 400 on the five-eighth-mile track. Petty won 21 of the 48 races that year and earned the third of his record for seven series championships.

There was a similar agglomeration of races in July of that year, four in eight days, including a consecutive one, when NASCAR headed north from Bristol to New York State, Long Island and New Jersey. Petty won the last three of those races.

All this makes the double day scheduled for this year in Pocono seem very easy.