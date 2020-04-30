NASCAR to resume season on May 17 with seven runs over 10 days – Up News Info

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – NASCAR announced Thursday that it will resume its fan-free season starting May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina with the first Cup series competing three more times in a span of 10 days.

NASCAR joins the UFC as the first major sports organizations to announce specific plans for the return to play since the coronavirus pandemic shut down American sports in mid-March.

NASCAR's revised schedule only runs through May and has a couple of races on Wednesdays, satisfying fans for a long time to the midweek events. The first race is scheduled for Darlington, NASCAR's oldest superspeed, followed by a second race on the 70-year-old egg-shaped oval track three days later.

Charlotte Motor Speedway will host the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24 to mark 60 consecutive years, the longest race on the NASCAR calendar will take place on Memorial Day weekend. The track in Concord, outside of NASCAR-based Charlotte, will host a race on Wednesday three days later.

There will also be Xfinity Series races and lower level Trucks on both tracks.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

NASCAR has established guidelines for holding events safely using CDC guidelines on social distancing and personal protective equipment.

NASCAR suspended its season on March 13 with just four of its 36 scheduled races completed. The stock car series, which relies heavily on television money and sponsor payments, has promised to complete its full schedule. The revised schedule for now remains on the tracks within the driving distance of Charlotte-based racing teams and in states that have begun to reopen.

Almost all teams began returning to their racing workshops this week with a reduced initial workforce or in divided shifts. Now that NASCAR has told the teams where it will compete this month, they can start preparing suitable cars for the two tracks.

Although Florida and Texas have invited NASCAR to compete in those states without spectators, the sanctioning body is delaying the scheduling of events on tracks that require air transportation and hotel accommodation.

"NASCAR will return in an environment that will ensure the safety of our competitors and the local community," the sanctioning body wrote in a memo Thursday to the teams.