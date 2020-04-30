NASCAR Announces May 17 Return to Racing; The Cup will double in Darlington, Charlotte

NASCAR announced a short-term initial schedule Thursday, beginning with a Cup Series race at the Darlington (SC) Raceway, to mark its return to the track after the COVID-19 pandemic halted the sport in mid-2015. March.

NASCAR's released schedule includes a couple of Series Cup races on the historic Darlington track on Sunday afternoon, May 17 and Wednesday night, May 20, with an Xfinity Series event. NASCAR between Tuesday, May 19.

MORE: Updated NASCAR Calendar for 2020

The schedule will move to Charlotte Motor Speedway, where there will be NASCAR Cup Series races on Sunday, May 24 and Wednesday, May 27, with events from the Xfinity series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series on May 25 and 26, respectively. The NASCAR Cup race on May 24 is the traditional Coca-Cola 600 Memorial Day weekend and will take place at 6 p.m. ET.

Fox or FS1 will televise all races. No fans will be allowed on the track, all races will be one-day shows with no practice sessions, and qualification will only take place for the Coca-Cola 600.

The news of NASCAR's return was greeted with a welcome reaction on social media.

"It is almost impossible to create a perfect schedule, but @NASCAR worked hard and has done a great job of making races happen again," Penske team driver Brad Keselowski said immediately on Twitter after the announcement. "Things will look different when we return." But the changes are necessary for the safety of everyone who makes our careers successful, especially our fans. "

It is almost impossible to create a perfect schedule, but @NASCAR He worked hard and has done a great job of making racing happen again. Things will look different when we return, but the changes are necessary for the safety of everyone who makes our careers successful, especially our fans. – Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) April 30, 2020

JTG Daugherty Racing's Ryan Preece was equally enthusiastic about the news and said, "I'm excited! Let's go running! I know @NASCAR has been working diligently to provide us all with a safe environment to work / compete. We all wish you well." It could be there, but these are extremely necessary precautions to take right now. Let's compete.

I'm pumped! Let's run! I know @NASCAR has been working diligently to provide us all with a safe environment to work / compete. We all wish it could be there, but these are extremely necessary precautions to take right now. Let's run! pic.twitter.com/g14XNgOmDI – Ryan Preece (@RyanPreece_) April 30, 2020

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

NASCAR said it had collaborated with public health officials, medical experts, and state and federal officials to decide when to resume competition.

Safety measures will include the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) by everyone on the track and health examinations for people before arriving on the track, inside the facility and when leaving it. Strict social distancing will be required, as well as limits on the number of people allowed in the facility.

"NASCAR and its teams are eager and excited to return to racing, and have great respect for the responsibility that comes with returning to competition," said Steve O & # 39; Donnell, executive vice president and director of race development for NASCAR. , when announcing the news. .

"NASCAR will return in an environment that will ensure the safety of our competitors, officials, and all members of the local community. We thank local, state, and federal medical officials and experts, as well as everyone in the industry, for the unprecedented support on our return to racing, and we look forward to teaming up with our passionate fans to see the cars return to the track. "

O & # 39; Donnell and John Bobo, NASCAR vice president of racing operations, met with the media on Thursday afternoon to discuss further details. They reiterated that this development was a "fluid situation,quot;.

"We understand the tremendous responsibility that comes with this return," said O & # 39; Donnell. "I feel confident as an industry, we have a timeline that we feel we can achieve and that we can achieve in a good way for fans."

Executives said the plan is still to run the full 36-race schedule, but there will be some changes to the venues and details will be released before the first return race at Darlington. At this point, the portion of the 10-race playoff calendar appears to remain intact, with the final events of the season for the three series still scheduled for the weekend of November 6-8 at Phoenix Raceway.

As the series resumes competition, Kevin Harvick of Stewart-Haas Racing is the points leader for the NASCAR Cup Series, with a one-point lead over Team Penske's Joey Logano, a two-time winner in all four races. held to date.

Denny Hamlin (Daytona 500), Logano (Las Vegas and Phoenix) and Alex Bowman (Las Vegas) are the winners of the season. Joe Gibbs Racing's Erik Jones is the most recent winner of Darlington's race and took the traditional Labor Day victory last year.

Stewart-Haas Racing Xfinity Series driver Chase Briscoe summed up the excitement of Thursday's announcement via his social media account: "The race is always insane after a 2-hour rain delay, just wait until you see us after a delay of 2 months. " I can not wait ".

Holly Cain writes for the NASCAR Wire Service.