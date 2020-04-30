NASA's Mars helicopter finally has a name: BGR

NASA's Mars Helicopter gets an official name from an Alabama high school student.

The plane is called Ingenuity, a name submitted by Vaneeza Rupani during NASA's Name The Rover contest.

The helicopter will be the first artificial machine to attempt a powered flight on another planet.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

When NASA's Mars 2020 mission finally reaches the Red Planet in early 2021, it will be the Perseverance rover that will do most of the work. However, it is not the only vehicle making the journey from Earth to Mars, as NASA's experimental helicopter on Mars will also accompany it.

The Mars helicopter won't do much during the mission, but it will become the first man-made aircraft to attempt flying on another planet. That's pretty special, so NASA was obviously not going to let it go without a name of its own. Fortunately, an Alabama high school student came up with a winning nickname: Wit.

As NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory explains in a new blog post, the submission from Tuscaloosa County High School student Vaneeza Rupani to the space agency's "Name the Rover,quot; contest will now be used as the name of the first helicopter sent to another world.

"The ingenuity and brilliance of the people who work hard to overcome the challenges of interplanetary travel are what allow us to experience the wonders of space exploration," Rupani explained in an essay he wrote for the rover name contest. "Ingenuity is what enables people to accomplish amazing things, and allows us to expand our horizons to the edges of the universe."

The helicopter is basically a technical demonstration. The helicopter will have no scientific objective, but it will have around a month to conduct test flights proving that a powered flight on Mars is possible. It will help inform future missions and could lay the foundation for much more complex air vehicles in the future.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

"Ingenuity summarizes the values ​​that our technical helicopter demonstration will show everyone when it takes off next year as the first plane on the surface of another planet," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a statement. "It took a lot of hard and ingenious work to prepare the helicopter and then place it in the scout vehicle, and much more will be required." I was happy that we had another great name from the naming contest finalists from which I was able to select something so representative of this exciting part of our next mission to Mars. "

In the future, more technologically capable helicopters could be dispatched to Mars to explore a variety of locations in a very short period of time. Such vehicles could scale great geographic features and provide new insights into how the Martian landscape was formed and continues to change to this day.

Image Source: NASA / JPL-Caltech