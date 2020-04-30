NASA workers design, develop a fan from scratch – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – NASA researchers have joined the fight against Covid-19 in their own way.

Laboratory workers who normally make spaceship parts are now making fans.

It is known as a life project.

More than 100 people at NASA managed to develop and test a fan prototype in just 37 days.

So far, they call the mission a success.

Tests on this new ventilator are working well in a New York hospital.

Doctors say it supplies oxygen at higher pressures, which is necessary for patients with Covid-19.

