Nancy Meyers owns a fridge

And now, the exciting conclusion to the question that has been on everyone's mind ever since the American public saw director Nancy Meyers' beautiful and well-equipped kitchen. Now we know the state of the fridge.

After Up News Info posted my investigation To find out whether or not Nancy Meyers' spacious kitchen contains a refrigerator, I received an email from Elaine René-Weissman, the architect who created the kitchen, and apparently the rest of the Nancy Meyers house. Although René-Weissman declined to be interviewed later, please find below the email he sent clarifying some of the rude questions I asked about his design options.

Hello, I was the architect of the house! The refrigerator is on the right, out of camera view. The two islands are original. It appears that the pendants were replaced since he was photographed on InStyle.

I am grateful that even in these unusual circumstances, the power of journalism can be used forever.