"My childhood was dedicated to seeing it." – Karan Johar scores tribute for Rishi Kapoor

When Rishi Kapoor appeared on the big screen for Bobby, the face of romance in the industry changed forever. The man became the poster boy and wowed everyone for years to come. He was a phenomenon in the industry and carried the legacy of his father, Raj Kapoor, with immaculate talent.

Enchanted by the bright-eyed actor, Karan Johar says he dedicated his childhood to Rishi Kapoor and saw him on the big screen. Johar wrote: "I was 7 years old and I heard that my parents were invited to see a preview of,quot; Duniya meri Jeb mein "… she starred in my favorite Rishi kapoor … it was school night and my very particular mother refused Let me go with her … She gave me a tantrum because I couldn't bear the fact that they were preventing me from watching a Chintu Kapoor movie … the parents finally succumbed … I went … with stars in my eyes … as always when I saw him on celluloid … he was my HERO! The very handsome, the exceptionally charming, the eternally romantic RISHI KAPOOR … my childhood was spent watching him sing his songs with abandon, wearing his patterned sweaters and dancing in my room … doing the dafliwalle routine with a dinner … in front of my friends at school … and finally I almost fainted when I first met him in Cochin on the sets of my father DUNIYA's movie … I looked at it like it was a monument that I wanted to continue to amaze to…."

He also added that it was a dream come true to work with him on Student of the Year, "When I directed him at SOTY, I quietly shed a tear after he took his first shot … a great childhood dream was realized."

Regretting the loss of the beloved actor and a star he admired, Karan Johar said with a big heart: "Today I feel that an irreplaceable emptiness has infiltrated my existence … a part of my years of growth has been snatched away .. . ". I am honored to love him … meet him … have a drink and remember him … I still will … how can he leave us the romance of Indian cinema? Never. Dard -e dil … but this legendary legacy will live! I LOVE YOU RISHI KAPOOR! ”