Music and lyrics were one of the last low-risk romantic comics

From the mid-1990s to the early 2000s, it seemed that every actor on the planet who had at least minor success to their credit also made at least a half-hearted attempt at becoming a major romantic comedy star. The attempt, when it paid off, was incredibly lucrative: rom-com stars like Julia Roberts, Meg Ryan, and Tom Hanks could fill theaters with even their weakest efforts. And romantic comedies, no matter how mediocre, generally seemed able to get their budgets back, so the studios produced dozens each year, some of which seemed to be barely in the theater for more than a weekend before leaving. on the street. a heap of scum from our collective cultural unconscious.

Music and lyrics it's one of those mid-aughts flash-in-the-pan romantic comedies. Written and directed by Miss sympathy Screenwriter Marc Lawrence, the film had all the traps of success, starring romantic comedy comedian Hugh Grant, just entering the slow half of his half-career, and Drew Barrymore, nearing the end of his attempt to be Meg Ryan's Gen X.

When I try to explain the air of weird, giddy but somehow very satisfying elements of this movie, my friends think I'm describing Mandela effect crap, a movie that features Hugh Grant as a former member of the boy band from the 80s singing songs called "Pop Goes My Heart" and shaking your loot much more vigorously than you ever dared Love actually With Swallow Haley Bennet as Frankenstein's monstrous hybrid combination of yoga-era Madonna pop music and snake-wrapped VMA Britney Spears, complete with a full soundtrack of pop parody hits, some of them written by recently deceased Crazy ex girlfriend and That Thing You Do composer Adam Schlesinger.

But this is a movie that happened, even if most of us seem to have missed it due to the fatigue of romantic comedy and perhaps the fact that we weren't ready for the kind of tongue-in-cheek pop culture reunions that are currently very popular. The plot of Music and lyrics It's a pretty standard romantic comedy fare: Hugh Grant plays Alex Fletcher, a bankrupt musician who'll run out of money if he can't turn a success around reigning pop princess Cora in a few days. Drew Barrymore, whose character name doesn't matter because he's just Drew Barrymore, is his substitute plant waterer who turned out to be a creative star of New School writing until he hit a famous author and used it as inspiration for a crazy character. feminine (this is the most credible part of the movie if you've spent any time with famous writers). Hugh needs Drew to finish his song, and she needs the confident boost of an older man's approval to start writing again. They fall in love, there is a challenge, that challenge dissipates with a great romantic gesture that involves more dancing and singing by Hugh Grant. And that's a plot adequate enough that it leaves plenty of room for two natives of romantic comedy to do what they do, which is lovely to be next to each other with a camera pointed at them.

A cute little movie, my mother would call her.

Here is all the tea in too cool for school putty care

As the lead in a romantic comedy, Hugh Grant's appeal is a bit like one of those fuzzy signs in a late 90s mall. If you didn't see the dolphins hiding in the center in the first few minutes of watching, you probably never you would see them. Hugh Grant is one of the most "That guy?" woulds of all time, with people who find it dishonest and completely miss what the rest of us are seeing. For my part, I can see the dolphins in Hugh Grant's wavy lines: he's able to tell screenplay jokes so fast and humble that they sound like original thoughts, and that discreet but constant barrage of charm is incredibly sexy. In one of his best romantic comedies, The diaryof Bridget Jones, portrayed a villain boss, but inadvertently dug up the main character's sash under her sexy dress and said, "No, it's okay. I'm really wearing something pretty similar," I fully understood why it would be worth it to fire him.

But Music and lyrics it's six years laterThe diaryof Bridget Jones, and Grant seems equally bored and casually tickled by the part, which contains a lot of wit but no real jokes. At one point, the Drew Barrymore character, who isn't given much to do in this movie, but does adorably, says, "That's wonderfully responsive, especially from someone in such tight pants," and he replies: "Well, it forces all the blood to my heart." A slightly more charming conversation than normal-looking people generally have is what Music and lyrics he consistently offers jokes, and instead of being boring, Grant's spontaneous delivery of conversational wit is consistently giggly. A cute little movie, my mother would call her.

But the real reason why Music and lyrics Must be remembered, or at least seen again at some point, is real music. Grant's Wham parody pop band, simply called Pop, and the video accompanying their single "Pop Goes My Heart" is all the fun and silly of some of the best pop culture parodies of recent years, since Crazy ex girlfriend to Pop star: never stop never stop. The lyrics are bad, but they're supposed to be, which makes them delicious. Cora, the near-interchangeable blonde surrogate pop star of the 2000s, "Shanti, Shanti-ing," in the opening bars of her hit "Entering Bootytown," is an extremely accurate time capsule parody. Light ray it was cultural appropriation. There are half a dozen of these songs that dot the movie and the pop culture reluctance of the '80s and' 80s and just a few years earlier it should have received more attention and more laughter than it did.

Music and lyrics It would be one of the last appropriate romantic comedies Drew Barrymore made, which is a shame because the sweetness it brings to its standard romantic comedy characters, women who have been recently humiliated in some way upon learning that others suck. characters worth encouraging, even if she and Grant have so little chemistry that I forget that I'm supposed to see them kiss at the end and just want to fast-forward to the Popup video edition of the video "Pop Goes My Heart" that plays on the closing credits.

Many things killed the "Cute Little Movie" era of romantic comedies with big stars: oversaturation, increasingly bad scripts, and the resulting shrinking audience. Music and lyrics It was a casualty going out in a year where more than a dozen movies were added to the already crowded playing field, including Pregnant, Dan in real life, The heartbreak boyand No reservations, all with big stars throwing their hats into the romantic comedy ring.

Now, romantic comedies are primarily the province of streaming services like Netflix and feature emerging actors flirting in the halls of high schools. I've seen and enjoyed this, but most of the big names, including Grant and Barrymore, seem to be done with the genre. And good for them, like A very English scandal and The Santa Clarita diet they are prestigious series that show talents beyond their obvious charm. Music and lyrics I would never have won any awards, nor should I have. But it would be nice if there was still a bit of wiggle room for prestigious television and the giant stars looking for box office hits to do something fun, romantic, and ultimately frivolous from time to time.