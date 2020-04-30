Motorola's Edge Plus is a competitor, not a champion.

After years primarily in the mid-range phone market, Motorola was back in the spotlight with the foldable Razr – it was bold, exciting, expensive, and ultimately failed. As interesting as it was, it just wasn't a very good phone.

The recently announced Motorola Edge Plus is a device in a different line from the Razr. Rather than a single form factor or feature set, it's an Android flagship that's very similar to any other top Android device available in 2020. But while it may not be a flashy phone, the exclusive Edge Plus Verizon's $ 999 succeeds where the Razr failed – it's a great phone. But in today's busy high-end phone market, is "cool,quot; good enough to import?

Verge score 7.5 from 10 Good material World-class specifications

Good camera performance

Rock solid battery life

3.5mm headphone jack Bad things Edge screen is a trick, it has problems

Without waterproofing

5G is a bit useless

Verizon Exclusive to the US USA

Hardware

Edge Plus hardware here is of high quality, if a little generic in design. If you've seen other Android 2020 phones, the Edge Plus fits the lineup perfectly – high aspect ratio, glass sandwiched between two fingerprinting glass slabs, a hole-punch camera in the front, and hardly any bezels to be seen.

If it weren't for the Motorola logo on the back, it would be easy to imagine the Edge Plus as another variant of the Samsung S20. The specs are on par with the best of Android today, with a Snapdragon 865 processor, Qualcomm's best and fastest processor for phones. Combined with 12GB of RAM, it's difficult to find a task that challenges the Edge Plus. Performance, even when playing graphically demanding games like Asphalt or FortniteIt was great, and everyday email, social media, and messaging apps run smoothly.

At 6.7 inches, it's not a small phone, but the 19.5: 9 aspect ratio helps keep it tight enough that it doesn't feel huge in your hand. Despite the giant screen, the Edge Plus is as wide as a regular iPhone 11 Pro, making it comfortable to hold and use (except when UI elements in apps are stuck on top of the screen).

There's an optical fingerprint sensor on the screen, which is both fast and reliable, wireless charging (for the phone itself and reverse charging for other devices), and even a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is especially welcome. on a 2020 phone. Stereo speakers are great, too – they're loud and clear, even at high volumes, to the point where I'd skip the trouble of using a Bluetooth speaker while cooking dinner just to trust the Edge Plus.

As a display, the OLED panel looks great, with brilliant colors and great indoor and outdoor performance, along with support for the HDR10 + specification. And the 90Hz refresh rate is smooth and continues to reinforce the idea that this feature should be standard.

That said, the Edge Plus has some compromises on the hardware side: the fast refresh rate display is 90Hz, not 120Hz like Samsung's S20 line or the OnePlus 8 Pro, and the resolution is more modest 2340 x 1080 than the QHD + screens.

Those offsets help bolster the already impressive life of the massive 5,000 mAh battery. On a day of fairly constant use (including playing FortniteBy watching an hour-long live stream and scrolling through more TikTok videos than I'd like to admit), I was able to make it to the end of the promised two days, even with the 90Hz refresh rate option always on. I couldn't test whether frequent use of 5G would change those results, due to Verizon's 5G network shortage making "frequent,quot; use almost impossible, but more on that in a moment.

The most frustrating omission is any actual waterproofing. Motorola says Edge Plus has a "water repellent design,quot; for occasional splashes, but lacks any kind of IP rating. All other phones in this price class are rated IP68 for water and dust repellency.

Living on the edge

While most of the Edge Plus design emphasizes good hardware rather than uniqueness, one of the standout features that seeks to separate it from the package is the eponymous "Endless Edge display,quot;, which curves around the sides of the phone. at almost 90-degree angle.

Curved panels are an impressive technical achievement, even compared to other "edge,quot; display phones. But in practice, the screen doesn't do much to justify the compromises it demands.

The "edge,quot; screen doesn't do much to justify the compromises it demands

The first problem is that while Motorola is correct in saying that the screen curves to the side of the device, about half of the "screen,quot; on the side is actually the bezel under the glass. So for all the hype, you only get a small strip of usable interactive pixels on the sides of the device. And those side parts appear discolored when you look at the phone directly.

The other problem is more intrinsic to the idea of ​​placing screens on the side of a phone. Because the sides are what we use to hold the phone, making it part of the screen means that you are almost always in contact with the screen, for better or for worse. Sometimes it is useful. For example, I got used to scrolling through Instagram or a website in Chrome by sliding my thumb to the side, and it's a nice experience. But I also frequently triggered accidental touches across the side of the screen by simply adjusting my grip.

What exacerbates the problem is that the side of the screen just doesn't respond at times, a problem that only gets more troublesome when there are important screen elements on the edges. Moving apps from one home screen to another page requires some finger gymnastics, and quitting fullscreen apps like games or streaming apps (which move the Android gesture bar directly on the edge) often took a few tries. to work.

Some of the curved screen software is neat

Cosmetics aside, Motorola actually uses the curved display for some neat software applications. When the phone is face down, notifications will make the sides light up. When plugged into a charger, the blue bars shoot to the side, providing a quick representation of the current battery life. Putting it in reverse wireless charging mode will similarly light up the sides of the phone where the coil is to help you align your devices correctly.

More exclusive to the edge is a "touch edge,quot; action bar that can be placed on either side of the phone, offering a variety of swipe gestures and shortcuts. Swipe down and you'll open the notification tone, a really handy feature, as otherwise it's difficult to reach with one hand. Swipe down again and you'll open the Android Quick Settings buttons. You can also swipe down on the action bar to open the app picker, double-tap to return to the latest app, and swipe out to launch a customizable shortcut bar. Everything is very well thought out and is the best use of the single screen on the phone.

The other cool software addition is the option to add customizable software shoulder triggers on the edge to play through Motorola's updated Gametime. It's a nice trick, and Motorola's reassignment software to link the overlay shoulder buttons to the virtual ones in the game worked surprisingly well. But the feature requires the expanded screen to be turned off to take advantage of it, which means you'll miss out on the cool factor of your games stretching from edge to edge.

Neither of these features is particularly important since the sides of the screen can be disabled in most applications and cases (although the home screen, setup app, and other system-level features are exceptions). But the phone is called Edge Plus, and turning off one of the main features feels like a waste.

Camera

If the screen is half of Motorola's statement that it needs to be taken seriously again in high-end phone space, the new cameras are the other half of the equation.

The Edge Plus has a total of four cameras (along with a time-of-flight sensor on the back used for depth detection): a main 108-megapixel sensor, an ultra-wide 16-megapixel sensor that also shoots macro shots, and An 8 megapixel telephoto sensor that offers 3x optical zoom.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Motorola is making a similar argument to Samsung's with the S20 Ultra, claiming that the physically larger 1 / 1.33-inch sensor combination allows the Edge Plus to get together with more light, along with a "pixel grouping,quot; technique It combines four pixels into a larger one for 27 megapixel shots that offer less resolution but better overall image quality.



Grid view













Put all that technical information aside, though, and Edge Plus is a fun and enjoyable smartphone to shoot. If it's well lit, photos from the main camera look great, with sharp details and precisely balanced colors.

The Edge Plus is a fun and enjoyable smartphone to shoot

The other two cameras are rather mixed: the relatively low-resolution telephoto lens isn't particularly impressive (you're almost better take a photo with the main lens and crop). But the ultra-wide lens is great for getting a slightly different perspective in a scene, and the macro mode it offers was surprisingly impressive for capturing close-up detail.

Motorola has a dedicated "night mode,quot; feature, but even with the new sensor, it's not on par with similar device modes like Google's pixel line or iPhone 11. There are also several additional shooting modes added by Motorola. , such as a point color mode to extract specific color highlights (which works well) and a crop mode to completely separate a person from a background (which does not work as well). They are fun, even if it was hard for me to imagine using them a lot.

Finally, while Edge Plus can Technically shoot at full 108 megapixels, which is a good trick, the mode really isn't worth using. Almost every shot I took in the 27-megapixel four-pixel setup turned out better than its full-resolution equivalent, with richer colors, brighter lighting, and deeper shadows. The only places where the 108 megapixel shots won were to capture small details. If you really want to trim and read text on a distant signal, the high-resolution mode wins (full-resolution sample 1 versus pixel-split sample 1 | full-resolution sample 2 versus pixel-split sample 2 | full-resolution sample 3 versus sample grouped in pixels 3).

However, the video performance is quite impressive in Edge Plus. I didn't find any of the focus search issues that plagued Samsung's 108-megapixel sensor, and the 6K video it can record (cropped from the main 108-megapixel camera) is among the best on an Android phone.

Performance and software

Motorola is perhaps one of the best, if not the Better, Android OEMs when it comes to tapping Google's stock operating system. The Android experience here has practically not changed. As is the case with most Motorola phones, the company's useful set of add-ons, such as the "display screen,quot; feature to show notifications when the screen is off, various gestures to open the camera and turn on the flashlight , and the screen watches function to keep the screen on when you are actively looking at it; They're still here, but they're all useful features and can be disabled if you're not a fan.

Unfortunately, that's before Verizon gets its hands on it: ready to go, Edge Plus is packed with bloatware. I counted no fewer than seven pre-installed games, along with Disney Plus, Netflix, Amazon, Facebook, Apple Music, and a host of other Yahoo apps – and that doesn't even count on Verizon's own carrier-specific app, like Cloud, Smart Family, and Messages Plus services. Third-party apps are easily uninstalled (Verizon apps can only be disabled), but it's a tacky look for what it's supposed to be a premium device.

5G

Like any Android flagship with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor, the Motorola Edge Plus supports 5G for ultra-fast Internet speeds. But there is a big catch, at least in the United States: Edge Plus is a Verizon-exclusive phone, which means it's limited to Verizon's poor mmWave 5G coverage. On paper, the Motorola Edge Plus supports both the 5G short-range mmWave flavor (which uses Verizon's 5G network) and the sub-6GHz wide version (which it doesn't, but international versions of the phone can take advantage of it). ))

Motorola is not being shy about its speed promises here: its motto for the phone is that it has "5G fastest in the world,quot;, with speeds of up to 4Gbps. And the speeds are fast: In my tests, I got download speeds between 250Mbps and 300Mbps when I was able to pick up a 5G signal, which although not close to the maximum speed announced by Motorola, says that the Edge Plus is capable, it is still a jump and limits before the 40–50Mbps speeds I got on the Verizon LTE network. It's fast enough to download a nearly 7GB copy of Star Wars: The Last Jedi at Disney Plus in just over five minutes – impressive even compared to most home Wi-Fi networks.

Unfortunately, the Verizon network is incredibly limited. Even to get a signal, I had to walk to the closest 5G site, a few blocks from my apartment. And that coverage only extended to a small portion of the street, to the point where it could take a few steps and lose signal. Moving around, even within the 5G area, he also saw speeds drop dramatically.

5G is fast, but Verizon's network is limited

If you're in the rare case of living directly under a Verizon 5G antenna, it's something to consider, but don't buy an Edge Plus just for 5G. The Verizon network simply doesn't extend far enough to be useful.

In many ways, the new Motorola Edge Plus is a phone that is unlike anything Motorola has ever made before. But at the same time, it's also a phone that looks a lot like any other Android flagship on the market, from the Galaxy S20 to the OnePlus 8 Pro and the LG V60.

In the mid to low market, Motorola was one of the largest fish in the sea. But now he's swimming with sharks and needs to make a compelling argument that Edge Plus can defend itself against giants like Samsung, LG, and Huawei, along with newer companies like OnePlus and Google's own Pixel lineups that have been steadily gaining ground in the United States.

That leaves the Edge Plus in an awkward spot: not as polished as the S20 line, or as flashy as the V60 and its second screen, not as cheap as the OnePlus 8 Pro, or as revolutionary as the Pixel's camera. It also doesn't help that it's only available through an operator.

Make no mistake, Motorola has built a great phone on the Edge Plus. But the problem is that in today's super saturated phone market, excellent is not good enough.