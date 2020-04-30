Mom Doesn't Like "The Other Woman's,quot; Gifts – Up News Info

Dear Amy: I am recently divorced. My ex-husband and I share custody of our 8 year old daughter.

While we were working out the terms of our divorce, my ex was cultivating a "friendship,quot; with "Cindy,quot;, the wife of our training coach. At the time, he and I were still intimate at times, and it seemed like a divorce would be amicable.

Cindy saw him regularly. She furnished her new apartment and bought him a new wardrobe. It was strange, but I didn't think about it too much.

One day he told me that he had kissed Cindy and that he was afraid that he might end up having sex with her. I asked him if Cindy's husband knew about it, and my ex said no.

I was really upset. She did not want her husband to be cheated, and I told her so. I was not very discreet. Cindy told her that she was just a friend and that I blame her for our divorce. Her husband decided to give everyone the "benefit of the doubt."

I was upset Now, I only interact with my ex regarding our daughter.

Recently, Cindy has been offering to care for our daughter when my ex picks up work during her custody time. He has also decided to buy gifts for her.

I didn't react when my daughter told me who is buying her these things. However, it is really affecting me. I can't understand why Cindy is doing this other than overcompensating for her behavior.

How should I handle this?

– Mom without sugar

Dear Mama: This episode could be teaching you some important lessons about divorce: You shouldn't sleep with your ex while you're in the process of "working out the details." Continual sexual intimacy does not lead to a friendly divorce: it keeps them involved with each other at a time when they should learn to separate from each other.

The second lesson is more difficult: Your now ex-husband has the right to cultivate other relationships, and unless you two agree on a limit for friends to interact with your daughter in custody, you are both free to do so.

It seems you know "Cindy,quot; pretty well. You tried to derail your relationship with your ex by reporting it to her husband, but that didn't work for you.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

It is annoying to see another woman grow up near her son. But, if these interactions are positive and benign, you will have to learn to tolerate them. If you suspect that these interactions are not benign, you should contact your attorney. (Giving gifts to your daughter qualifies as "benign,quot;).

Don't discourage your daughter from developing a friendship with Cindy. The last thing he wants to do is encourage her to keep her experiences a secret while with her father, for fear of how she might react.

Dear Amy: My husband and I have been married for over 50 years. We were young, and I guess we didn't really know each other.

We have little in common. I have no feelings for him.

He will do almost anything for me when he is sick. We do not argue. But we do not agree on where to go and what to do on trips. He prefers to walk while I want to be more active: sailing, hiking, skiing and traveling the world.

Sometimes I have thought about leaving, but I cannot afford to live alone. We went to counseling many years ago, but he didn't like it and the counselor focused on my leaving rather than working things out.

I am not totally unhappy, just very sad. I feel like my life is wasted. Any suggestions for navigating this long-term relationship with my husband?

– Stuck

Dear Paste: At the risk of echoing his former advisor, I suggest that the long-term relationship he really needs to work in is the one he has with himself. You can lead a full life, even with a broken marriage. Now focus on becoming the person you always wanted to be.

Dear Amy: "Overworked,quot; was a working mother who faced a family disaster at the end of her workday.

The mother said, "The sink is full of snacks."

Your advice: "… Have until 5 p.m. to lie in their own filth."

They can be lazy or irresponsible, or go back to childhood to be cared for. . . But they are not pigs.

– Deranged

Dear upset: I think some parents would ask to differ.

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)