Mom Doesn't Like "The Other Woman's,quot; Gifts – Up News Info

Dear Amy: I am recently divorced. My ex-husband and I share custody of our 8 year old daughter.

While we were working out the terms of our divorce, my ex was cultivating a "friendship,quot; with "Cindy,quot;, the wife of our training coach. At the time, he and I were still intimate at times, and it seemed like a divorce would be amicable.

Cindy saw him regularly. She furnished her new apartment and bought him a new wardrobe. It was strange, but I didn't think about it too much.

One day he told me that he had kissed Cindy and that he was afraid that he might end up having sex with her. I asked him if Cindy's husband knew about it, and my ex said no.

I was really upset. She did not want her husband to be cheated, and I told her so. I was not very discreet. Cindy told her that she was just a friend and that I blame her for our divorce. Her husband decided to give everyone the "benefit of the doubt."

I was upset Now, I only interact with my ex regarding our daughter.

Recently, Cindy has been offering to care for our daughter when my ex picks up work during her custody time. He has also decided to buy gifts for her.

I didn't react when my daughter told me who is buying her these things. However, it is really affecting me. I can't understand why Cindy is doing this other than overcompensating for her behavior.

How should I handle this?

– Mom without sugar

Dear Mama: This episode could be teaching you some important lessons about divorce: You shouldn't sleep with your ex while you're in the process of "working out the details." Continual sexual intimacy does not lead to a friendly divorce: it keeps them involved with each other at a time when they should learn to separate from each other.

