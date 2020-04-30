MLB teams offer ticket refunds, credit for unplayed games

On Wednesday, the Boston Red Sox announced ticket refund policies for games that were not played until May due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Fans who bought individual tickets directly from the Red Sox will have three options:

Receive a full refund

Receive a credit to your account that can be used during the 2020 or 2021 seasons

Change your tickets for a future game this season (fans will have the option to immediately select their new tickets and complete the online exchange).

Only games scheduled for Fenway Park between April 2 and May 28 are eligible for refunds, credits, or exchanges.

"As we continue to evaluate the possibilities for the 2020 season, it is important that we provide options to our ticket buyers for games scheduled for April and May," Red Sox President Sam Kennedy said in a statement. "We appreciate how patient our fans have been as we worked through the implications of the pandemic for our calendar."

A day after MLB told the clubs they could decide on their own ticket refund policies, several did.

The Minnesota Twins will credit season ticket holders for lost games, in addition to granting an additional 15% credit of that amount to use on 2020 or 2021 purchases. The Cleveland Indians said fans who had tickets to the Home games in March and April could receive a 10% bonus credit for a game later in 2020 or 2021.

The Red Sox awarded similar bonus credit to season ticket holders.

Season ticket holders will have the option to receive a full refund for affected games or a credit for additional 2020 regular season tickets or the 2021 season. Those season ticket holders who choose a credit will receive a 10% discount. Credit bonus in addition to the total dollar amount of your season tickets for these games.

Spring training was suspended on March 12 and the regular season was delayed from its scheduled start on March 26 due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

A revised schedule has not been announced, with MLB exploring many options to play this year if health experts and government leaders deem it safe.

Two fans sued MLB, the 30 teams and ticket companies last week in federal court in Los Angeles, seeking refunds. The lawsuit asks for the status of the class action.