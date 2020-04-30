Minnesota Wild looking to spark again for growing Fiala when NHL is back – Up News Info

(AP) – Kevin Fiala's appearance, frozen by the virus shutdown but not forgotten, was an emergence that gave the Minnesota Wild an insight into the scorer who has been lacking for much of its history.

Emelia Parise will remember it as well as anyone.

Zach Parise's daughter became a huge fan when her father's teammate racked up 14 goals and 12 assists in the past 18 games before the NHL game stopped. When school was still in session earlier this year, Parise's 6-year-old twins, Emelia and Jaxson, participated in a project to choose a local sports hero with their classmates who knew Parise's occupation well.

"I would say 90% of them wrote that Zach Parise is their favorite. Except for my daughter. She wrote to Kevin Fiala," Parise said recently. "This is how things are in my home right now."

Who could blame her? The 23-year-old left wing had already matched his career with 23 goals and surpassed by his personal assist record (31). Fiala leads the league with four winning goals.

"He's been playing amazing for us," said Parise. "I was crying before this happened, so I hope I can keep that momentum going."

If the 2019-20 season resumes, Fiala's kidnapping location at his summer home in Gothenburg, Sweden should help him regain some of that mojo. There, the society has operated under fewer restrictions, allowing Fiala the opportunity to have a daily ice time. He has skated with fellow NHL players Anton Blidh, Pierre Engvall and John Klingberg to try and stay in shape.

"It is very important to me to be consistent and continue as I ended, if it continues or if next season is going to start, you know?" Fiala said Wednesday in a video conference with journalists. "I am comfortable being able to do that."

Then he added: "I don't want it to be just one season. I have a lot of work to do and I'm still a young player. I hope my career is still long."

The only pure scorer with the true ability to take charge of a game Wild has had in his two decades is Marian Gaborik, who had 38 goals in 2005-06 and 42 in 2007-08. The only other wild player to break the 35-goal mark was Eric Staal, with 42 goals in 2017-18. Every time the NHL gets the green light to host the games again, the focus will be on Fiala as he tries to continue his development on the frontline star Wild was waiting for.

"He is the type where fans are starting to get out of their seats now," goalkeeper Alex Stalock said last month before closing. "Not only can he do it, with the movements and be a defender, but the disc finds the bottom of the net, and that is not easy to do."

Fiala's production in February and March provided some validation for former CEO GM Paul Fenton's 15-month job. Acquired just before the Nashville trade deadline for another underperforming first-round pick, right-wing Mikael Granlund, Fiala finished with just 13 goals in 83 games between the Predators and the Wildlings.

This season started similarly for him, as the Wild immediately fell into a big hole in the Western Conference standings. Fiala did not score until November. During a period of 17 games from December 17 to February 1, he only had one goal. However, he began to find a rhythm after that, with those slippery stick skills and sharp vision of ice coming to the surface and helping the Wildlings return to the playoff chase.

When coach Bruce Boudreau was fired on February 14, Dean Evason's promotion to replace him gave Fiala the comfort of a familiar voice who already knew his game inside and out. They played three seasons together at the AHL in Milwaukee, Nashville's main affiliate.

"Honestly, sometimes he had no patience, so sometimes we would get into a fight," said Fiala, "but when I look back, I was always happy that I did it that way, and I was happy that he was my coach, because he taught me a lot of things. "

The pandemic has delayed Evason's bid to get rid of the provisional label and become the next bank chief. Your connection with Fiala will surely not harm your candidacy.

"The team was rolling," said Fiala. "We had some great wins at the end, and just one point right now outside of the playoffs, especially with that start we had, we want to go back."

