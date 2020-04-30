Minnesota Coronavirus: Minnesota Landscape Arboretum to reopen to vehicles on Friday – Up News Info

Organizers say the arboretum grounds will be open from 9 a.m. at 4 p.m. every day. All visitors (including members) must reserve a time to access the grounds online; since transactions on the site are not allowed.
Reservations will be staggered to allow a safe flow of vehicles, with the last reservation available at 3 p.m.
Tours are free for members, or $ 15 per car for non-members. All visitors are expected to show a receipt for their online registration, or membership card, to facility staff through their car window.
Organizers of the Arboretum say they have worked with the leadership of the University of Minnesota to determine how to reopen and ensure the safety of visitors and staff.
There will be no access to the main arboretum building and there is no parking available. Vehicles will generally be required to keep moving.
Click here to review available hours and make reservations.
The director of the arboretum, Peter Moe, issued this statement on Thursday:
Based on the success of this initial phase and our ability to continue to ensure everyone's safety, we hope to announce additional plans for expanded access at a later date. We are delighted that visitors are able to see the magnificent 39,000 tulips in bloom and be welcomed back to nature, which we all need during these difficult times. The reopening strategy will be fluid. We must be able to maintain the safety of everyone on site while following the directions of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, the Minnesota Department of Health, and the University's own public health experts. This will only be possible through shared participation in these new rules focused on safe operations.