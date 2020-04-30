Minnesota Coronavirus: Minnesota Landscape Arboretum to reopen to vehicles on Friday – Up News Info

The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is reopening in limited capacity on Friday, May 1. Visitors will be able to view the arboretum from their cars on a three-mile, vehicle-only trip.

Organizers say the arboretum grounds will be open from 9 a.m. at 4 p.m. every day. All visitors (including members) must reserve a time to access the grounds online; since transactions on the site are not allowed.

Reservations will be staggered to allow a safe flow of vehicles, with the last reservation available at 3 p.m.

Tours are free for members, or $ 15 per car for non-members. All visitors are expected to show a receipt for their online registration, or membership card, to facility staff through their car window.

Organizers of the Arboretum say they have worked with the leadership of the University of Minnesota to determine how to reopen and ensure the safety of visitors and staff.

There will be no access to the main arboretum building and there is no parking available. Vehicles will generally be required to keep moving.

The director of the arboretum, Peter Moe, issued this statement on Thursday: