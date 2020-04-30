Minnesota coronavirus: 25th annual Basilica neighborhood party canceled – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Basilica Cities Block Party 97.1 of 2020 has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to organizers.

The two-day event, which was scheduled for July 10-11, will now be postponed until July 9-10, 2021.

This would have been the 25th Feast of the Basilica del Bloque, with proceeds going toward the ongoing restoration of the Basilica of Santa Maria, located near downtown Minneapolis.

Organizers say refunds are available at the point of purchase, and all tickets purchased online with credit and debit cards will be automatically refunded.

