Millions had come out of poverty. The coronavirus is pushing them back.

The gains now at risk are a clear reminder of global inequality and how much more remains to be done. In 1990, 36 percent of the world population, or 1.9 billion people, lived on less than $ 1.90 per day. By 2016, that number had dropped to 734 million people, or 10 percent of the world's population, largely due to progress in South Asia and China.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission