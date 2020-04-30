Millions had come out of poverty. The coronavirus is pushing them back.

Like thousands of women in South Asia, Shahida Khatun dropped out of school to work in the garment factories that were springing up in Bangladesh cities, hoping to lift her family out of poverty.
At age 12, he worked long shifts in an overcrowded factory, his fingers aching from sewing pants and shirts for clothing stores in the United States and Europe. But the $ 30 he earned each month ensured that, for the first time, his family had regular meals and was able to buy never-before-seen luxuries like chicken and milk.
A decade later, Ms. Khatun more than tripled her salary, earning enough to send her back to her village and provide her 17-month-old son a better life than ever.
But when Ms. Khatun and her husband were fired in March, as Bangladesh, like much of the world, was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, it returned to dark places that it hoped to have left behind.
Family hunger pangs now fill her days, and she goes into debt with a local grocer to manage even a scant meal of roti and mashed potatoes a day.
“The clothing factory helped me and my family out of poverty. But the coronavirus has pushed me again, ”said Khatun, now 22, in a recent interview.
The achievements the world was making in the fight against poverty, largely because women like Ms. Khatun entered the workforce, are now at grave risk.
The World Bank says that for the first time since 1998, global poverty rates will increase. By the end of the year, eight percent of the world's population, half a billion people, could be pushed into destitution, largely due to the wave of unemployment caused by the virus blockade, United Nations estimates.
While everyone will suffer, the developing world will be the most affected. The World Bank estimates that sub-Saharan Africa will see its first recession in 25 years, with almost half of all jobs lost across the continent. South Asia is likely to experience its worst economic performance in 40 years.
Those at greatest risk are people working in the informal sector, which employs two billion people who do not have access to benefits such as unemployment assistance or medical care. In Bangladesh, a million garment workers such as Ms. Khatun, seven percent of the country's workforce, and many of them informally employed, they lost their jobs due to confinement.
Experts warn that waves of financial shock could persist even after the virus goes away. Countries like Bangladesh, which spent a lot on socio-economic programs to improve education and provide health care, which help lift families out of poverty, may now have too much money to finance them.
"These stories, of women entering the workplace and lifting their families out of poverty, of programs that elevate the trajectories of families, those stories will be easy to destroy," said Abhijit Banerjee, professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. and winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics.
"There will be groups of people who went up the ladder and will now back off," he added. “There were so many fragile existences, families that hardly united an existence. They will fall into poverty and they may not get out of it. "
The gains now at risk are a clear reminder of global inequality and how much more remains to be done. In 1990, 36 percent of the world population, or 1.9 billion people, lived on less than $ 1.90 per day. By 2016, that number had dropped to 734 million people, or 10 percent of the world's population, largely due to progress in South Asia and China.
Some of the biggest gains were made in India, where From 2006 to 2016, 210 million people came out of poverty, according to the UN. Since 2000, Bangladesh has lifted 33 million people, 10 percent of its population, out of poverty, while funding programs that provide education for girls, increase life expectancy and improve literacy. . The famines that once plagued South Asia are now extremely rare, and the population is less susceptible to disease and hunger.
But that progress can be reversed, experts worry, and funding for anti-poverty programs may shrink as governments struggle with stagnant growth rates or economic contractions like The world is heading for a recession.
"Tragedy is cyclical," said Natalia Linos, executive director of the François-Xavier Bagnoud Center for Health and Human Rights at Harvard University. "Poverty is a great driver of disease, and disease is one of the great shocks that drive families into poverty and keep them there."
A UN resolution committed to eliminating poverty and hunger and providing access to education for all by 2030 can now be an impossible dream.
More than 90 countries have requested assistance from the International Monetary Fund. But with all affected countries, affluent capitals may be too limited to provide the large amounts of aid that the developing world needs.
To prevent large portions of their populations from falling into devastation, countries must spend more, Banerjee said. In times of crisis, such as World War II, economies have recovered because governments have stepped in with large spending packages like the Marshall Plan.
But so far, economic stimulus packages and support for people unemployed due to the pandemic have been weak or non-existent in much of the developing world.
While the United States has committed nearly $ 3 trillion in economic stimulus packages to help poor and small businesses, India will spend $ 22.5 billion to support its population of 1.3 billion, four times the size of Americans. Pakistan, the fifth largest country in the world, has committed about $ 7.5 billion, far less than Japan's $ 990 billion stimulus package.
However, the owner of the clothing factory where Ms. Khatun worked told employees that even after the pandemic, she may no longer have a job for them. The demand for clothing in western countries will decrease, she said to Ms. Khatun and her colleagues, as people have less to spend as the world falls into a recession.
Ms. Khatun is concerned that her family will be evicted from the small 10-square-foot room they rent with a bathroom and kitchen that they share with neighbors. If they are expelled, they will return to the village she left a decade ago when she was a girl determined to improve her lot in life.
"My only dream was to ensure a proper education for my son," she said, recalling how she was forced to drop out of school to work. "I wanted people to say, 'Look, even though his mother worked for a clothing factory, his son has a good education and a good job.'
"That dream is now going to disappear."