Michigan Congressman Justin Amash announces Presidential Exploratory Committee – Up News Info Detroit

– Justin Amash, an independent congressman-turned-Republican from Michigan, Announced On Tuesday night he is launching an exploratory committee for a long-term presidential bid as a libertarian.

Amash launched a website announcing that he has formed an exploratory committee for a presidential campaign.

"Americans are ready for practical approaches based on the humility and trust of the people," he said in his announcement. "We are ready for a presidency that will restore respect for our Constitution and bring people together. I am excited and honored to take these first steps to serve Americans of all backgrounds as president."

His potential entry into the race comes after more than a year of deliberation.

In recent days it became more apparent that Amash was likely to launch a campaign for the presidency. Earlier this month, he said he was looking "closely,quot; at an offer and two weeks ago said in a statement that he actively stopped campaigning for his House seat in mid-February as he considered participating in the presidential race.

He was facing a tough reelection in the 3rd District of Michigan. National Republicans were eager to defeat him, and several Republicans have run for the seat.

If he wants to run for the general election for president, Amash will have to win the Libertarian Party nomination at his convention in Austin, Texas, which is currently slated for the end of May. That time could change depending on the coronavirus pandemic.

While a third-party candidate is highly unlikely to win the presidency, a high-profile candidate has the potential to reshape the career. In 2016, libertarian presidential nominee Gary Johnson, former governor of New Mexico, was on the ballot in every state and won just over 3% of the national vote.

It is not yet clear whether a good presentation by Amash on Election Day could harm the Republican candidate or the Democratic candidate.

President Donald Trump has consistently garnered high approval ratings among the overwhelming majority of self-identified Republicans throughout his presidency, but Amash could win support among traditionally Republican or Conservative voters who are dissatisfied with Trump. It could also appeal to progressive voters who are unhappy with Joe Biden's candidacy and agree with Amash on issues like civil liberties and foreign policy.

Amash was first elected to represent Michigan's third congressional district in the 2010 tea wave. A traditional libertarian, he stood out from many of his fellow House Republicans to begin with, opposing the expansive powers of federal vigilance and American intervention abroad.

Over the years, Amash has consistently been willing to take controversial votes in accordance with his view of limited government, often being one of the only House members to vote against the legislation with broad bipartisan support. , such as a bill against lynching in February.

In 2015, Amash was one of the founding members of the House Freedom Caucus, an influential group of hardline conservatives who clashed with the Republican House leadership and lobbied for a more open legislative process and cut federal spending. During Trump's first two years in office, it became clear that Amash, a critical critic of Trump, and his allies Freedom Caucus, known today for being some of the president's most fervent supporters in Congress, had different priorities.

It made waves last May when it announced its support to impeach Trump over the findings in former special adviser Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. He was the first and only Republican in the House of Representatives to support the impeachment , and finally voted for both articles of removal against the President as an independent last year. In early June, shortly after being impeached, he left the House Freedom Committee and the HFC board, and told CNN at the time that he did not want "to be an additional distraction for the group."

On July 4 of last year, Amash announced that he would leave the Republican Party forever.

"The Republican Party, I believed, represented limited government, economic freedom, and individual liberty, principles that had made the American Dream possible for my family," he wrote in a Washington Post opinion piece. "However, in recent years, I have become disenchanted with party politics and am frightened by what I see of it. The bipartisan system has become an existential threat to American principles and institutions."

Amash, 40, is the son of a Syrian immigrant mother. and a Palestinian refugee father. Before entering Congress, he worked as an attorney for his family's businesses and served a 2008-2010 term at the Michigan State House.

In recent days, he has criticized the president's comments about federalism amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, Trump said in his daily press conference when speaking of the states that remained locked up that "when someone is the president of the United States, the authority is total, and thus it must be,quot;.

"Americans who believe in limited government deserve another option," Amash said of Trump's comments.

Amash has repeatedly told reporters that he would only run for president if he believes there is a path to victory. In March 2019, he told CNN that he never stops thinking about possibilities like running for president "because there is a big problem with the current bipartisan system we have and someone has to shake it up."

"Now, is it possible for someone to shake it up and make a difference?" he asked at the time. "I do not know."

