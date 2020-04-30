Michael Reed, Remy Ma Star in director Craig Singer's "6:45" – Up News Info

Michael Reed, Augie Duke, and rapper Remy Ma will star in 6:45, a real-time horror movie directed by former Disney creative executive Craig Singer.

Robert Dean Klein wrote the script, inspired by the movie, Groundhog day. Set to debut in the fall, the drama centers on a young love couple who romantically escape to an island where things go horribly wrong. The protagonist, played by Michael Reed, wakes up every morning at 6:45 and relives the whole experience again.

Additional cast includes Armen Garo (The dead people), Thomas G. Waites (The Warriors), Ray Mancini (aka Boom Boom) of Boxing Hall of Fame and The 45 King.

Singer also produced the project. His most recent credits include Dark walk and Perkins 14.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Singer founded Fanlib and My2Centences, companies that predicted the integration of cinema with the Internet and social media. He eventually sold the entertainment company to Walt Disney and stayed on as creative VP before returning to filmmaking. He received an Emmy Award in the interactive fiction category for The L Word Interactive.