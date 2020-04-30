Michael Damian to interview Barry Manilow on his radio show Thursday

Michael Damian will interview Barry Manilow on his radio show Throwback Thursday. The show airs on multiple radio stations, but is broadcast primarily from Kkulrealhitradio.com. As times have changed, more people are listening to less of a dial-by-turn radio and accessing music from digitally broadcast Internet broadcasts. Damian's show is the best of both worlds. He presents the program in the same way that any disc jockey of the 70s or 80s would, but uses digital broadcasting to ensure that everyone with access to an internet broadcast can listen. Although you might think that the station is a favorite only for Young and restless fans (Michael played Danny Romalotti from time to time from 1980 to 2013) which has not turned out to be the case. Michael knows that music has grown in the industry and is an accomplished singer-songwriter in his own right, and the music he selects for the show takes the listener on a pleasant journey down memory lane.

Each show is played and repeated the next hour, starting at 6 p.m. PT and 7 p.m. PT; 9 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET and includes an interview with a celebrity. Fans enjoy the famous surprise guest as much as they enjoy listening to the carefully selected songs that Michael Damian selects, and yes, he accepts requests.

On Thursday April 30, 2020, the celebrity surprise guest will be Barry Manilow.

You can see an announcement that Michael Damian made on his official Twitter account for the upcoming show below.

Digital streaming has not only changed the way people listen to music, but it has also changed the way people interact with celebrities. Michael Damian is very personable on social media and generously responds to his fans who interact with him there, especially on Twitter.

Those who listen to his radio program Throwback Thursday can follow and contact Michael Damian on his official Twitter account and leave his comments, praise and comments. You can also request a song that you would like to hear on the air.

Of course, there are many fans of Young and restless who leave their praise for the actor and singer-turned-screenwriter, director, and film producer, and he graciously and humbly accepts everyone and returns love to his fans.

Are you going to tune in and listen to Michael Damian's show and listen to his interview with legendary Grammy winner Barry Manilow?

