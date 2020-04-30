Meghan Markle's ex-husband is expecting his first child with his wife Tracey

Facebook

Trevor Engelson, who divorced the former & # 39; Suits & # 39; star After two years of marriage, he is now having his first child with his wife of one year, Tracey Kurland.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's ex-husband Trevor Engelson is expecting his first child with wife Tracey Kurland.

The producer and Kurland were married on May 11, 2019 at Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California, less than a week after the ex "Suits"Star Meghan gave birth to her first child, Archie, on May 6 with her husband. Prince harry.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, Trevor announced that he was expecting a child of his own, writing, "Future mom of the year and daddy's little girl out of her league! Best thing I've ever produced! Girl, really excited to meet you in September. "

The hard-hitting post included a cute selfie of the couple in protective masks as Engelson proudly cradled the bulk of his second wife.

Trevor and Meghan began dating in 2004 before he rose to fame in the television legal drama "Suits." They were engaged in 2010 and married in a lavish beach ceremony in Jamaica in 2011.

Their marriage lasted only two years after Meghan landed her popular role in "Suits" and she was forced to divide her time between Toronto, Canada, where the movies are shown, and Los Angeles.