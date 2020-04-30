Meghan Markle Treats Lucky Interview Candidate To Surprise Virtual Training Session

WENN

The Duchess of Sussex volunteered to make a Zoom call with one of Smart Works' clients, an organization that helps women find a job she's been involved with.



Meghan MarkleThe Duchess of Sussex surprised a lucky job interview candidate with a virtual training session.

The former actress offered to speak to one of the clients of Smart Works, an organization that royalty has been a part of and that helps women find employment, on Monday (April 27) and offered advice and encouragement.

The 38-year-old woman received Zoom's call from Los Angeles, where she now lives with her husband, Prince Harry and their son, Archie.

"I just wanted to be able to call and wish you the best of luck and my fingers are crossed for you," the duchess said in the exchange. "Right now so many things are happening in the world and to be a beacon of hope and focus on getting over it, and on all the positivity we just want to send you, and make sure you can be on the other side of this as well, and I have a great opportunity there (sic) ".

"It is a pleasure to support them; you see how well they do it and how many people they help and that is what it is about," added Meghan when asked about her involvement in the charity.

Last year (19), Markle presented a clothing collection for Smart Works as part of an effort to raise funds for women who need clothing for job interviews.