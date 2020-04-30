Megan Thee Stallion sheds tears over her 'wild' remix with Beyonce

Instagram

Going to Instagram Live to react to the remix, the Houston raptress is thrilled to share with her online followers that her late mother was a huge Beyonce fan.

Up News Info –

Beyonce Knowlesremix of Megan Thee Stallion"Savage" is not only a treat for fans, but also for raptors. The surprise remix, which was done for charity relief purposes of COVID-19, was a huge success as it was trending on Twitter as soon as it launched on Wednesday, April 29, in addition to topping the Apple Music list.

In the remix, the singer of "Lemonade" raps, "Hips Tik Tok when I dance / In that Demon Time / She could star and OnlyFans". As for Megan, she's kicking him with her own hot sticks, "Queen B, I don't want to smoke with me (Okay) / So get this fucking mother up to 800 degrees / Eat as a team, chef's kiss, it's a treat / Oh she so bougie, bougie, bon appetit. "

OnlyFans, a paid subscription platform known for its adult content, immediately released a statement to Rolling Stone in response to Bey's cry: "Beyonce and any artist can join OnlyFans at any time to foster a deeper connection with their fans. "

Megan enthusiastically announced the new song on her Instagram account. "#savageremix with @beyonce NOW GO EVERYWHERE GET THAT," he wrote.

<br />

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

He also turned to Instagram Live to react to the remix. She was seen excited, sharing that her late mother was a huge Beyonce fan. "My mom was like a big Beyonce fan and she let me see a lot of things about Beyonce," she said. Megan, who is a Houston native like Bey, went on to say, "I'm literally crying … being from HOUSTON MF TEXAS, this means ** EVERYTHING to me!"

<br />

"So amazing to the culture that this is it," one fan also showed her enthusiasm for the remix. Another fan added, "She deserves it! She has been working so hard, I love her," and someone else added, "Unbelievable. Mom upstairs is so proud." A comment said: "She got (Nicki Minaj) and Beyonce signed with her, she's here to stay so this is known. "

Famous companions were also happy for Megan. Bobby lytes and Akbar V left heart emojis in the comments section while Tami Roman wrote: "Awww congratulations!"