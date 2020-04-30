Meat packers accept Trump's order; others question virus risks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Large meat-packing companies that have struggled to keep plants running during the coronavirus crisis said on Wednesday they welcomed President Donald Trump's executive order requiring them to remain open, but unions, some employees and Democrats questioned whether workers could be kept safe.

Trump used the Defense Production Act to classify meat processors as critical infrastructure to prevent supermarket shelves from running out of chicken, pork, and other meats. Meat packing plants across the country have been closed as COVID-19 infections spread rapidly among workers, who are often found shoulder to shoulder on production lines.

Trump, who consulted with industry leaders before issuing the order, said he would ease the "bottlenecks,quot; that larger companies faced after workers got sick and some died.

"They are very excited," Trump said Wednesday after receiving a call with meatpacking executives. "They are very happy. Everyone is enthusiastic and we solved their problems."

The executive order was widely seen as protection for processors from the liability of workers who get sick on the job. It came shortly after a lawsuit accused Smithfield Foods of not doing enough to protect employees at its Milan, Missouri plant. A federal judge in that case ordered Smithfield to follow the federal recommendations.

The United Food and Commercial Workers union said it would ask the governors for help, asking them to enforce rules that workers stay 6 feet away and that employees receive N95 masks and access to virus testing.

"Does it make sense to have meat in the markets if you need the blood of people who die to do it every day?" asked Menbere Tsegay, a worker at the Smithfield Foods plant in South Dakota, where more than 800 workers have confirmed cases of COVID-19. Two people died and the plant has been closed since mid-April.

The threat of the virus has caused workers like Tsegay, a 35-year-old single mother and four children, to weigh whether they risk their health by working. Tsegay said she is not willing to do that.

"I prefer to starve and wait for this before going back to work," he said.

Companies have already sought changes to reduce risks by providing personal protective equipment, installing Plexiglass shields among workers, and reducing congestion by staggering shift start times, among other reforms.

The union said plexiglass barriers should not be used as a substitute for putting workers at a safe distance from each other. Union officials also want to delay meat processing, including removing the exemptions that allow plants to operate at faster speeds.

Smithfield Foods, which is working on a plan to reopen the Sioux Falls plant, said in a statement that it welcomes Trump's order that it should facilitate access to protective equipment and testing for employees.

Faced with shrinking workforce as workers become infected or stay home in fear, meatpacking companies have also invested millions of dollars to raise wages and grant bonuses to workers to encourage healthy workers to stay at work.

But Jim Roth, director of the Iowa State University Center for Food Safety and Public Health, said meat packing plants will likely continue to have trouble finding enough workers to operate at full capacity.

"To start with, there is a shortage of workers, and then with the diseases and the need for self-quarantine for 14 days after the exposure, I am not clear where the workers come from to keep the plants open," Roth said.

Trump's order asked the Department of Agriculture to ensure that the plants remain open. The USDA said in a statement Wednesday that a team that includes the Department of Labor and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would review the companies' mitigation plans "and work in consultation with state and local authorities to resume and / or guarantee the continuity of operations in these critical facilities ".

Twenty meatpacking workers have died across the country, and another 5,000 have been infected with the virus or shown symptoms of COVID-19, according to the union, which represents about 80% of beef and pork workers. and 33% of poultry workers across the country.

Trump promised on Wednesday that a report on worker protection is coming soon.

Federal agencies have already issued recommendations to operate plants that largely follow the steps that many companies say they have already taken.

Wendell Young, chairman of the Philadelphia union chapter, described Trump's order as an attempt to appeal to voters rather than guarantee protection.

Marshall Tanick, an employment attorney in Minneapolis, said the order "does not necessarily immunize,quot; meat packers from trials.

Legislation has been proposed to give employers immunity in these situations, but it is "highly unlikely that anything like this will be enacted soon at the federal level," Tanick said. Such measures could be easier to achieve at the state level, he said, because it is less burdensome. Without specific legislation that immunizes employers, they act at their own risk.

In Worthington, Minnesota, where a JBS pork plant closed last week due to the virus, United States House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said the Wednesday they hope the plant can reopen soon, but only if workers are protected.

"No executive order will cause those pigs to be processed if people who know how to do it are sick or don't feel like they can be there," Walz said.

Marisol Avelar, who works at the Worthington plant, said she fears a call from management telling her to come back. But she said her three children depend on her and that she has no other job prospects in the city.

"The moment they tell me I'm going to work, I'm going to need the money," he said.

