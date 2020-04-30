MDHHS and courts work to bring foster children home amid COVID-19 – Up News Info Detroit

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Administrative Office of the Michigan Supreme Court State Court (SCAO) are working together to bring children in the foster care system to permanent homes in the fastest and most safe as possible amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Child welfare officials have identified more than 200 children in Michigan's foster care system as close to being able to return home to one or both parents in a project called Rapid Permanency. The goals of the project by MDHHS and SCAO child welfare officials want to get these children home within the next month or sooner.

"The department believes that children should not be in foster care any longer than necessary," said JooYeun Chang, executive director of the MDHHS Children's Services Agency. "Despite the fact that we face numerous challenges at this time, the urgency of achieving permanency for children and their families must not be reduced due to COVID-19."

Rapid Permanency is taking a team approach, with Michigan public and private child welfare attorneys, attorneys, and judges to discuss cases eligible for reunification. They are looking for evidence that parents have made significant progress. They create a plan with input from parents to address issues that prevent reunification with their children. State agencies and courts make referrals to resources or services so families can get together safely and quickly.

The SCAO is helping by providing courts with the tools to hold virtual hearings, as well as to help resolve problems to avoid delays and further case reviews. Also issue return home orders when appropriate.

Michigan Supreme Court Justice Megan Cavanagh said: “During a time of crisis, the right thing to do is take steps to make sure children are with their parents. The goal of this partnership is to remove barriers to unite families as quickly as possible, and judges across the state are committed to making well-informed decisions that are in the best interest of each child. "

“To achieve permanence, families need strong support and access to resources, and this partnership will play a key role in ensuring that children can safely reunite with their parents. With the close supervision of the judiciary and the support of child welfare professionals and the community, more children can go home, "said Judge Beth Clement. Both Judge Cavanagh and Judge Clement focus on child welfare issues for court.

One of the goals of this project is to take the lessons learned and put those best practices into the future to ensure that children can remain safely with their parents.

