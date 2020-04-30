McKinney to offer grants of up to $ 1,500 to small nonprofit businesses affected by coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The City of McKinney announced Wednesday that it has partnered with the McKinney Community Development Corporation to establish the McKinney Strong COVID-19 Small Business and Nonprofit Grant program.

The program offers grants of up to $ 1,500 to eligible McKinney-based small businesses and non-profit organizations that are struggling financially due to COVID-19.

The grant will be funded by up to $ 1 million in unallocated MCDC promotional funds, as allowed by legislative parameters, the city explained in a press release.

"Small businesses and nonprofits are the heart of our community and we are working diligently to obtain the critical support they need to survive this pandemic," said Mayor George Fuller. "The McKinney Strong Grant program is intended to provide relief support and a companion piece to recovery efforts, including federal, state and local programs."

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Recipients must have 50 or fewer full-time equivalent employees, conduct business outside of a business location in McKinney, and demonstrate financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic. The one-time payment can be used towards eligible expenses incurred in March and April 2020, including rent, utilities (water, gas, electricity, and trash) and communications (internet and phones). Home businesses and home nonprofits are not eligible.

"We know that businesses and nonprofits have been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jackie Brewer, president of MCDC. "We want to see them back on their feet, thriving and continuing to deliver the incredible services that make our community unique, and this is just the first step."

Applications will be accepted online for 10 days beginning Friday, May 1.

For eligibility and information on how to apply for the McKinney Strong Grant, click here.

The city also received $ 500,000 in supplemental CDBG funds through the CARES Act grant program.

Funds are proposed to support housing and rental assistance provided by existing agencies.

Coronavirus's latest news The | Coronavirus Resources