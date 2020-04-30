Massachusetts cities and towns with the highest coronavirus rates

As the number of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts increased to more than 60,000, state data released Wednesday showed that the contagious coronavirus is infecting some cities and towns at higher rates than others.

The latest numbers indicate that Chelsea remains a major entry point for the virus with 1,965 confirmed cases at a rate of 5,217.1 per 100,000 people. The city has recorded 104 coronavirus-related deaths, while 462 patients have recovered, authorities say.

The city's rate has only increased since state officials began releasing city-by-city and city-by-city numbers weekly. Two weeks earlier, on April 15, the data showed the spread of COVID-19 at a rate of 1,890.37 per 100,000 people.

"Case numbers continue to rise in part because evidence is now available in Chelsea," the city said in an update published online on Wednesday. "Anyone with symptoms should be tested immediately at Mass General Hospital or Beth Israel. We urge everyone to adhere to physical detachment, facial covers at essential businesses, and isolation when sick to protect themselves and their community." .

Cities and towns continue to increase their efforts to stop the spread of the disease.

More and more municipalities require residents to cover their faces when they go out to the public. Meanwhile, Somerville this week went on to offer free coronavirus testing to any resident who wants it as part of what officials believe is the state's most comprehensive COVID-19 response plan.

Here are the 40 cities and towns with the highest rates of coronavirus in Massachusetts:

Note: rates are measured per 100,000 people

Chelsea, Cases: 1,965, Rate: 5,217.1 Brockton Cases: 2,735, rate: 2,783.76 Everett Boxes: 1,004, rate: 2,068.55 Lynn, Cases: 2,056, Rate: 2,037.6 Randolph Cases: 643, rate: 1,879.07 Lawrence Cases: 1,639, rate: 1,858.78 Revere, Cases: 1,123, rate: 1,843.51 Danvers Cases: 467, rate: 1,635.39 Topsfield, Cases: 87, Rate: 1,488.72 Stoughton Cases: 401, rate: 1,449.88 Braintree, Cases: 570, rate: 1,448.18 Holyoke Cases: 596, rate: 1,446.45 Lowell Cases: 1,649, rate: 1,411.11 Shirley, Cases: 115, Rate: 1,364.32 Boston, Cases: 9,284, rate: 1,335.89 Norwood Cases: 390, Rate: 1,265.15 Medford Cases: 756, rate: 1,243.13 Holbrook Cases: 135, rate: 1,195.21 Worcester Boxes: 2,284, rate: 1,190.4 Raynham Cases: 176, Rate: 1,178.28 Stoneham Cases: 260, rate: 1,165.71 Tewksbury Cases: 357, rate: 1,159.44 Rockland Cases: 206, Rate: 1,142.13 Longmeadow, Cases: 177, Rate: 1,141.22 Waltham Cases: 748, rate: 1,122.12 Westborough Cases: 209, rate: 1,109.21 Malden Cases: 751, rate: 1,108.43 Agawam Cases: 317, rate: 1,108.22 Framingham Cases: 816, rate: 1,095.8 Avon Cases: 48, rate: 1,095.72 Peabody, Cases: 611, Rate: 1,095.66 Milford Cases: 316, rate: 1,078.38 Methuen Cases: 576, rate: 1,075.61 Williamstown, Cases: 79, Rate: 1,072.1 Wrentham Cases: 120, rate: 1,064.35 Middleton, Cases: 109, Rate: 1,056.27 Millbury Cases: 144, Rate: 1,054.4 East Longmeadow, Cases: 178, Rate: 1,052.35 Saugus Cases: 298, rate: 1,048.36 Templeton Cases: 93, rate: 1,041.32

