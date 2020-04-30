Markets rise in Asia after Wall Street Rally – live updates

Asian markets rise after Wall Street rally.
Financial markets in Asia rose on Thursday, buoyed by optimism overnight on Wall Street that a new drug could help treat Covid-19.
In Tokyo, bullish traders raised the Nikkei 225 by 2.6 percent in morning trading. China's Shanghai Composite gained 1.2 percent, while in Shenzhen shares rose 1.6 percent. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.7 percent. In Australia, the benchmark S & P / ASX 200 index rose 1.8 percent. The Hong Kong Hang Seng is closed for holidays.
Wall Street and European markets seemed prepared for a positive day based on futures trading.
The rally in Asia was the continuation of a strong day on Wall Street, where the S,amp;P 500 gained 2.7 percent and the pharmaceutical news Gilead Science who had positive results from a trial for an antiviral drug known as remdesivir. It is being tested as a possible treatment for Covid-19.
This news was also of great help to Chinese drug makers making some of the ingredients for Gilead's new drug.
Chinese markets also received a boost from data on the service sector for the month of April, which was firmer than expected. But other published data still underscores the gap in demand for Chinese-made products abroad.
There was also more positive sentiment in the commodity markets as oil prices continued to recover after news from Norway, a major oil producer, that it would limit production, something that would drive up falling prices. The price of the US benchmark, the West Texas Intermediate, rose 7.6 percent to $ 16.21, while Brent, the international benchmark, rose nearly 4 percent to $ 23.42 a barrel.
The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury bills rose, buoyed by news from the Federal Reserve that it would keep rates close to zero any longer. The price of gold increased slightly.
Stocks rose on Wednesday, bolstered by indications that a drug being tested as a possible treatment for Covid-19 could be showing progress, and investors pinned their hopes on the gradual reopening of the world's major economies.
The S,amp;P 500 gained nearly 3 percent, while stocks in Europe were also considerably higher.
The recovery came despite data showing that the US economy. USA It decreased in the first quarter of the year by the most since 2008. Earnings reports from Volkswagen, Samsung, Airbus, Boeing and other giant businesses were also bleak.
But investors have been brushing off bad news about the economy for weeks as they focus on progress in efforts to stem the coronavirus pandemic. A steady rise has raised the S,amp;P 500 by more than 31 percent from its March 23 low. With nearly half of that gain in April, the month is on track to be the best for equities since 1974, according to data from Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S,amp;P Dow Jones Indices.
Wednesday's trade had all the characteristics of a recovery driven by the hope of a return to normality, with actions by airlines and cruise operators, both industries that depend on the end of restrictions and the return of travelers, among the shares. with the best performance in the S,amp;P 500. Oil producers also recovered when the price of crude oil rose.
It also helped a rebound in the shares of large technology companies, which have a huge impact on the general market. Alphabet it increased nearly 9 percent the day after it reported better-than-expected quarterly results, and Facebook it was more than 6 percent higher.
Before starting the trade on Wednesday, the pharmacist Gilead Science said He was "aware of the positive data,quot; that came from a trial of his antiviral drug by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The drug, remdesivir, is being tested as a treatment for Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Tesla On Wednesday it reported a sharp drop in net income in the first quarter compared to the previous quarter, as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the operations of the electric car maker in the United States and China, its two largest markets.
Elon Musk, the company's chief executive, said the company will continue to face difficulties as long as it is forced to keep its plant in Fremont, California, closed under the state's order to stay home.
"We are a little concerned about when we will be able to resume production in the Bay Area," Musk said in a conference call with reporters.
He went on to say that the order to stay home was "fascist,quot; and amounted to "forcibly imprisoning people in their homes against all their constitutional rights."
"They are wrongly breaking people's freedoms and that is not why people came here or built this country," he said.
California imposed the closure in March and demanded the closure of all non-essential businesses. But Tesla told employees at the Fremont plant to report to work unless they were sick, or to take vacation days if they stayed home. The local sheriff's office forced the company to obey the state order and close the plant.
Tesla's Shanghai plant has resumed production.
On Wednesday, the company reported $ 16 million in net income for the first three months of the year, a drop of 85 percent compared to the fourth quarter. Revenue in the quarter totaled $ 6 billion, a 20 percent drop from the previous quarter.
Tesla declined to offer guidance for the second quarter due to uncertain economic and public health prospects. The company's shares rose 10 percent after the market closed.
The flood of Reports for the first quarter of this week are giving investors a detailed look at how the onset of the coronavirus crisis affected businesses. Of course, this year's second quarter earnings may be even bleaker.
Facebook He warned Wall Street that it could face increasing difficulties in its advertising business as the spread of the coronavirus spreads through the world economy, although the drop in spending has stabilized. The company's first-quarter revenue increased 18 percent to $ 17.74 billion from a year earlier, while earnings doubled to $ 4.9 billion, beating Wall Street estimates. A year earlier, Facebook had charged a $ 3 billion fee to pay for a privacy agreement with the Federal Trade Commission.
Microsoft reported strong sales and profit growth for the quarter ending March, saying the coronavirus outbreak had "minimal net impact,quot; on its financial performance. Revenue rose 15 percent to $ 35 billion, compared to analyst consensus forecast of $ 33.66 billion. Its operating earnings per share increased 23 percent to $ 1.40 per share in the quarter. That was well above Wall Street analysts' average estimate of $ 1.26 a share, as compiled by Refinitiv, a research firm.
-
FedEx said Wednesday that federal funds intended to pay employees under the CARES Act would not be needed a day later UPS announced the same. Lawmakers had set aside $ 25 billion in subsidies for passenger airlines and $ 4 billion for cargo carriers to pay workers, although the Treasury Department later classified a portion of the funds for the airlines as a loan.
The reports were contributed by Niraj Chokshi, Neal E. Boudette, Steve Lohr, and Mike Isaac.